Taylor Swift called ‘biggest CO2 polluter among celebrities’

Taylor Swift’s rep has responded to a report criticizing the number of private jet flights the singer has taken so far this year.

On July 29, analysts at marketing firm Yard released a dossier on the CO2 emissions of celebrities’ private jets, claiming that the Shake It Off singer flew 170 between January 1 and July 19.

Calling Taylor Swift the ‘biggest celebrity CO2 polluter year-to-date,’ the site claims her total emissions for flights for the year were 8,293.54 tonnes. , or 1,184.8 times more than the total annual emissions of an average person (understand who travels other than by private jet, via public transport, for example).

Taylor Swift’s spokesperson posted a response in which he insists the popstar “loaned” the plane to other people. “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned out to other people. Attributing most or all of these trips to him is patently incorrect,” he commented in Rolling Stone.

Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian and Mark Wahlberg are also on the list of heavy polluters.





Drake, meanwhile, also came under fire recently when it emerged his private jet was used for short distances (including a 14-minute flight only). The rapper claimed he was not on the plane at the time. “They’re just the ones moving the planes to whatever airport they’re stored at,” he wrote in the comments under a post from the Real Toronto Newz Instagram account referring to the controversy. “Nobody takes this plane”, assures Drake.