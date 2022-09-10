Taylor Swift called herself “the OG Hannah Montana”

Say that Hannah Montana was a phenomenon would be a gross understatement. The hugely popular Disney Channel show has attracted millions of viewers around the world and made Miley Cyrus a household name. The show followed a teenage girl, Miley Stewart, as she led a secret double life as teenage pop sensation, Hannah Montana. The show has touched millions, and Taylor Swift is definitely one of them.

Taylor Swift and Hannah Montana share similarities

Swift certainly has a lot in common with the fictional character. Like Hannah Montana, Swift is a blonde singer-songwriter who enjoyed huge success as a teenager. Both have performed on sold-out tours, traveling the world and even had their fair share of film roles. Swift even attended public high school for her freshman and sophomore years.

The “Midnights” singer reflects on her high school experience

In an interview with Good Morning America, Swift reflected on her high school days. “We just pulled into my high school parking lot,” she began. “It’s a crazy nostalgia going on right now. That’s where I met my best friend Abigail, who is still my best friend. I used to go to school here, and then most of the time I was in my classrooms, in class, writing ideas on the sides of my notes.

Swift felt like she was leading a double life in her early teens

But Swift wasn’t just another high schooler. His career began to take off in a big way. The entanglement of the two worlds gave him the impression of leading two lives. “And then my mom used to drive me downtown to get my songwriting appointments,” Swift continued. “So basically just the OG Hannah Montana here, double life. I had a great time at this school, so thank you Hendersonville High School.

Swift has two songs and a cameo in ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie’

Since Swift felt a connection with Hannah Montana, it’s no surprise she found herself in Hannah Montana: The Movie. The “All Too Well” singer performed her song “Crazier” in the film. But that’s not the only Swift song that made it into the film. Swift also wrote “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home,” which is the final song Hannah Montana performs in the film. In a 2009 interview, Swift talked about being part of the film.

It’s so cool to be a part of Hannah Montana phenomenon taking over the world right now,” Swift explained. “Honestly, it’s so cool because since I realized I was going to be able to be in this movie, um every time a little girl comes through one of my signature lines or every time I see a little girl in one of my meet and greets and she has a Hannah Montana shirt on I want to be like, ‘Guess what, I can be in this movie.’ »

In reality, Swift may not be the OG Hannah Montana, but it seems that in her life she briefly got “the best of both worlds.”

