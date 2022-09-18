Taylor Swift can enter the world of cinema with this movie

Everything seems to indicate that Taylor Swift would be following in the footsteps of Lady Gaga by becoming the villain of the sequel to one of Disney’s most successful films in 2021, entering the wonderful world of cinema with an iconic role worth remembering. As rumored, The interpreter of ‘Shake it Off’ could be part of the second installment of ‘Cruella’, a film starring Emma Stone.

As reported by the medium ‘The Disinsider’, Swift would be shaping up to be the new antagonist of this Live-action, Although at the moment there is no official confirmation from Disney executives, since they would still be in talks to negotiate the salary and other important details for the singer’s hiring.

In fact, there has been speculation on social media that Taylor Swift made a secret appearance in the first ‘Cruella’ movie., so her appearance as a villain would be the continuation of the story they kept secret in the first installment. Through a thread on Twitter, the news was released that the sequel to the film would be in musical format, as would the movie ‘Joker 2’, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. In the same thread, the theory that at some point in the film a photo of a mysterious character appears and fans are really convinced that this would be the role that Taylor Swift would play.

New details of ‘Cruella 2’ have been revealed

The film will continue to focus on the life of ‘Estella’ (Emma Stone), a young woman passionate about fashion who seeks revenge for the death of her mother. ANDThis path of evil leads her to become the iconic ‘Cruella de Vil’, the villain of the movie ‘101 Dalmatians’, character that could be developed a little more in this second film. At the moment there is no official information about the release date of the film, which will once again be directed by Australian Craig Gillespie and with Tony McNamara as the main screenwriter.

Likewise, it has not been confirmed who will make up the rest of the cast or if any character from the first film will be present again in the long-awaited sequel, what is certain is that Emma Stone will play Cruella again, since she has already signed a juicy contract with Disney.

However, some relevant information about this film could be revealed at Expo D23, a convention in which the most important news in the world of cinema and streaming TV will be announced, which will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center of California this September. And although the event will be held in the United States, from Spain it can be seen through its official YouTube channel and on its website, so it will be possible to know what the next releases will be in a completely live broadcast and with previously scheduled times. published on their various official platforms.