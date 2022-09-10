Taylor Swift can help you learn Latin

Reading time: 2 min — Spotted on The Guardian

Faced with a parental injunction of the type “Stop watching series and go do your homework”we have all already answered innocently “No, but I am revising my English there”. If questions still arise as to the pedagogical efficiency of films and series in VOSTFR, popular culture has undoubtedly interfered more and more in foreign language programs, to the delight of pupils and students.

But if these learning materials seem to work for most living languages, what about dead languages ​​that don’t really rhyme with pop culture? A Cambridge University teacher may have found the answer to this question, reports The Guardian.

Thanks to his thirty-five years of expertise as a Latin teacher, Steven Hunt noticed that his students did not seem very fond, or at least not particularly stimulated, by the texts of Virgil or Cicero. Hence his decision to write a brand new educational guide advocating “active learning” from Latin, similar to that of modern languages, through which “students are encouraged to speak, sing, play and write creatively, rather than just learning vocabulary and grammar from a textbook”.

Taylor Swift feat. Virgil

To illustrate his new method, Steven Hunt takes the example of an academic tutor who explains that he has trouble motivating his students working on an exercise in the translation of poems by Virgil. Faced with this situation, the tutor decides to change medium and offers his students to look into “Bad Blood” (translated into Latin as malum sanguinem), one of the great hits of American pop star Taylor Swift. The students are won over.

The Guardian lists other examples, such as that of the Latin version of “Freed, delivered” (free in Latin), flagship song of Snow Queen Disney animation studios, or that of a group of students who have “practiced Latin while browsing virtual ancient sites, including a 3D model of Rome built in Minecraft».

“There is no one right way to teach Latinassures Steven Hunt. However, some teachers are beginning to find answers to this challenge. Most of them are inspired by the principles of teaching modern languages. Because the human brain is used to sound, it learns by speaking, listening and using language. Some Latin teachers realize that this is the way to learn any language – dead or alive.”

Not only is it a safe bet that this learning method motivates a good number of students to revise their Latin, but it could also allow Great Britain to fight against self-segregation. Like France, learning Latin has always been perceived as a vector of elitist distinction among our neighbors across the Channel. Steven Hunt hopes that these new methods will attract more pupils and students, especially those in public schools.