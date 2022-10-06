Taylor Swift Can’t Stop Laughing As She Announces New Song ‘Karma’ and Fans Are Here For It

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Good evening, and welcome to another episode of Midnight Mayhem with me” said Taylor Swift in the eighth episode of the TikTok series, where she released the titles of her next album, Midnights. Taylor, 32, continued to live out her Laurel Canyon fantasy of the late 60s and early 70s, wearing high-waisted embroidered jeans and a cute top while sitting on a plush brown sofa. As in the other installments, Taylor spun her bingo cage and pulled out a ball, revealing that track 11 on the album was called “Karma.” When she announced it, she couldn’t contain her joy and burst out laughing at the end of the video.

@Taylor Swift Episode 8… excited to announce this one 😆🌌 #TSmidnighTS #SwiftTok #MidnightsMayhemWithMe ♬ Midnights Mayhem episode 8 – Taylor Swift

“WE KNOW,” wrote a fan in the comments section. “OH MY GOD,” added another. “NOT THE LAUGHTER. “That laugh…we are absolutely terrified,” Taylor Nation’s verified TikTok account said. “SHE KNOWS WE KNOW SHE KNOWS,” the Empire State Building’s verified account said. “I gasped,” the official Variety account commented, while another fan added, “That laugh at the end is the laugh of someone who fully understands what she just did to all of them. true karma. »

For those who don’t know, the title “Karma” holds a place in Swiftian lore. Karma was supposed to be the name of Taylor’s sixth album, which was due in 2016 (h/t News Feed.) From 2006 to 2014, Taylor released an album every other year – the self-titled in 2006, Without fear In 2008, Speak Now in 2010, Red in 2012, and 1989 in 2016. However, the only major Taylor release that came in 2016 was the phone call that Kim Kardashian recorded between Taylor and Kim’s husband, Kanye “Ye” West. The feud stemmed from Ye’s use of Taylor’s name in his song “Famous (“I feel me and Taylor might have sex / Why? I made that female dog famous.”) Taylor claimed that Ye n hadn’t shared the lyrics in advance; Kim leaked a phone call that appeared to dispute Taylor’s claims, leading many to call Swift a “snake”; and Taylor remained out of public view until 2017 Reputation.

In 2020, audio of what appears to be the full conversation apparently validated Taylor’s initial claims that Ye didn’t specify that he was going to call Taylor a “bitch” and that he was going to say, “Taylor Swift could to have to me sex.

Reputation apparently scuttled the Karma album that fans have been waiting for. These Swifties also thought it would have a pop-rock sound that would match the aesthetic she flirted with as she wrapped it up. 1989 time. Taylor began performing a rock version of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” during The 1989 world tour. When the tour started winding down in 2015, it began to bring out more rock legends as special guests – including steven tyler of Aerosmith, Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morrissette, and Mick Jagger of The rolling stones.

The fan theory also points out that Taylor started changing up her look in 2016, embracing bolder elements like a fierce faded blonde bob, leather jackets and Doc Marten boots. She sported vivid prints and scarves on red carpets, walking in the footsteps of Courtney Love, Tina Bell, Kim Gordon, and other Grunge era icons.

The Karma the fan theory also points out that the word is spray-painted on the wall in Taylor’s music video for “The Man,” along with the names of all of his other albums. In the “Look What You Made Me Do” video, an orange-clad Taylor swings in a cage, and fans noted that orange is not a motif Taylor has used in her previous iterations. “All I think about is karma,” she sings in the song, and some have speculated that Karma was supposed to have an orange theme (sort of Lover was all pastels and Midnights go for that stuff from your land.)

There are speculations that Karma will be released as part of the ongoing “Taylor’s Version” series, where Swift is re-recording her old albums. Fans think that since “Karma” is spray-painted on the wall twice in “The Man” and is closer to “1989” than anything else, it could mean that 1989 (Taylor’s version)/Karma could be released as a double album. Karma could also accompany the “Taylor Version” of Reputationgiving fans an idea of ​​what could have been.