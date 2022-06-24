Entertainment

Taylor Swift – Carolina Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of Carolina by Taylor Swift is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

Oh, Carolina creeks running through my veins
Lost I was born, lonesome I came
Lonesome I’ll always stay
Carolina knows why, for years, I roam
Free as these birds, light as whispers

Carolina knows

And you didn’t see me here
No, they never did see me here
And she’s in my dreams

Into the mist, into the clouds
don’t leave
I make a fist, I’ll make it count
And there are places I will never, ever go
And things that only Carolina will ever know

Carolina stains on the dress she left
Indelible scars, pivotal marks
Blue as the life she fled
Carolina pines, won’t you cover me?
Hide me like dresses down the back road
Muddy these webs we weave

And you didn’t see me here

Oh, they never did see me

And she’s in my dreams

Into the mist, into the clouds
don’t leave
I make a fist, I’ll make it count
And there are places I will never, ever go
And things that only Carolina will ever know

And you didn’t see me here
They never did see me here
No, you didn’t see me here
They never saw me

Oh, Carolina knows why for years they’ve said
That I was guilty as sin and sleep in a liar’s bed

But the sleep comes fast and I’ll meet no ghosts
It’s between me, the sand, and the sea
Carolina knows

Carolina-Taylor Swift lyrics

Oh, Carolina streams run through my veins
I was born lost, I came alone
I will be alone forever
Carolina knows why, I wandered, for years

Free like these birds, light like whispers

Carolina knows it

And you didn’t see me here
No, they never saw me here
And she’s in my dreams

In the mist, in the clouds
Do not leave
I make a fist, I’ll make it count
And there are places I’ll never, never go
And things that only Carolina will know

La Caroline’s stains on the dress she left
Indelible scars, prominent marks

Sad as the life she fled

Carolina pines, can you cover me?

Hide me like a dress on the road

Hard to escape these webs we weave

And you didn’t see me here
Oh, they never saw me
And she’s in my dreams

In the mist, in the clouds
Do not leave
I make a fist, I’ll make it count
And there are places I’ll never, never go
And things that only Carolina will know

And you didn’t see me here

They never saw me here

No, you didn’t see me here

They never saw me

Oh, Carolina knows why for years they said
That I was guilty and I slept in a liar’s bed
But sleep comes fast and I won’t meet ghosts
It’s between me, the sand and the sea
Carolina knows it

