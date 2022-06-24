Taylor Swift – Carolina Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of Carolina by Taylor Swift is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

Oh, Carolina creeks running through my veins

Lost I was born, lonesome I came

Lonesome I’ll always stay

Carolina knows why, for years, I roam

Free as these birds, light as whispers

Carolina knows And you didn’t see me here

No, they never did see me here

And she’s in my dreams Into the mist, into the clouds

don’t leave

I make a fist, I’ll make it count

And there are places I will never, ever go

And things that only Carolina will ever know Carolina stains on the dress she left

Indelible scars, pivotal marks

Blue as the life she fled

Carolina pines, won’t you cover me?

Hide me like dresses down the back road

Muddy these webs we weave

And you didn’t see me here



Oh, they never did see me



And she’s in my dreams Into the mist, into the clouds

don’t leave

I make a fist, I’ll make it count

And there are places I will never, ever go

And things that only Carolina will ever know And you didn’t see me here

They never did see me here

No, you didn’t see me here

They never saw me Oh, Carolina knows why for years they’ve said

That I was guilty as sin and sleep in a liar’s bed

But the sleep comes fast and I’ll meet no ghosts

It’s between me, the sand, and the sea

Carolina knows

