Taylor Swift – Carolina Lyrics & Traduction
The translation of Carolina by Taylor Swift is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics
Oh, Carolina creeks running through my veins
Lost I was born, lonesome I came
Lonesome I’ll always stay
Carolina knows why, for years, I roam
Free as these birds, light as whispers
And you didn’t see me here
No, they never did see me here
And she’s in my dreams
Into the mist, into the clouds
don’t leave
I make a fist, I’ll make it count
And there are places I will never, ever go
And things that only Carolina will ever know
Carolina stains on the dress she left
Indelible scars, pivotal marks
Blue as the life she fled
Carolina pines, won’t you cover me?
Hide me like dresses down the back road
Muddy these webs we weave
And you didn’t see me here
Oh, they never did see me
And she’s in my dreams
Into the mist, into the clouds
don’t leave
I make a fist, I’ll make it count
And there are places I will never, ever go
And things that only Carolina will ever know
And you didn’t see me here
They never did see me here
No, you didn’t see me here
They never saw me
Oh, Carolina knows why for years they’ve said
That I was guilty as sin and sleep in a liar’s bed
But the sleep comes fast and I’ll meet no ghosts
It’s between me, the sand, and the sea
Carolina knows
Carolina-Taylor Swift lyrics
Oh, Carolina streams run through my veins
I was born lost, I came alone
I will be alone forever
Carolina knows why, I wandered, for years
Carolina knows it
And you didn’t see me here
No, they never saw me here
And she’s in my dreams
In the mist, in the clouds
Do not leave
I make a fist, I’ll make it count
And there are places I’ll never, never go
And things that only Carolina will know
La Caroline’s stains on the dress she left
Indelible scars, prominent marks
Carolina pines, can you cover me?
Hide me like a dress on the road
Hard to escape these webs we weave
And you didn’t see me here
Oh, they never saw me
And she’s in my dreams
In the mist, in the clouds
Do not leave
I make a fist, I’ll make it count
And there are places I’ll never, never go
And things that only Carolina will know
And you didn’t see me here
No, you didn’t see me here
They never saw me
Oh, Carolina knows why for years they said
That I was guilty and I slept in a liar’s bed
But sleep comes fast and I won’t meet ghosts
It’s between me, the sand and the sea
Carolina knows it
Lyrics2Chansons has a song lyrics license agreement with the Society of Music Publishers and Authors (SEAM)