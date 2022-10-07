Taylor Swift cast Dylan O’Brien in ‘Too Good’ because of his ‘dangerous charm’

Grammy-winning Taylor Swift thrilled fans on her outing Too good: the short film to accompany “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”. The film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, has since amassed over 76 million views on YouTube.

Too good: the short film tells the story of an ill-fated romance widely assumed to be based on Swift’s real-life relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. And during a panel at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, she revealed exactly why she cast O’Brien to play the lead role – whose character is a not-so-subtle jab at her famous ex.

Who is Dylan O’Brien?

Dylan O’Brien attends the ‘Not Okay’ New York Premiere at Angelika Film Center on July 28, 2022 in New York City. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

O’Brien’s big breakthrough came at the age of 18, when he auditioned for the hit MTV show Teen Wolf. Based on the 1985 film of the same name, the series ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2017. In the series, O’Brien played Stiles Stilinski, the goofy best friend of high school student-turned-werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey).

The actor then made his first leap into feature films with the independent comedy Highway, and later co-starred in Comedy The internship. He also starred in the film adaptation of the best-selling maze runner series as the protagonist Thomas in all three films.

More recently, O’Brien appeared in Quinn Shepard’s Not good. In the film, he played the character of Colin, a self-centered influencer and love interest of Danni (Zoey Deutch). He’s also set to star in the upcoming comedy. Maximum truth and the mystery thriller, The disappearances at Caddo Lake.

Taylor Swift said Dylan O’Brien had ‘this dangerous charm’

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/1lbg54tnj_g?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

According to Swift, it was crucial at the heart of Very good: The short movie to cast both Sink and O’Brien in lead roles. “It was what my heart needed for this movie,” Swift said during her TIFF interview. “It was a very instinctive decision based on watching their performances. »

Swift added that she had never seen the two actors play characters like those of Very good. And wanted to offer them a unique opportunity. She specifically wondered if Sink, who most viewers recognize from Netflix strange things, would even like to play a romantic lead – a significant departure from his previous roles.

But when it came to casting O’Brien, Swift had another line of thinking. “With Dylan, it was this charisma”, the Empty space said the singer. “I had seen his films and I had seen him… I mean, even just doing an interview with him, you can see he has this dangerous charm. »

The character O’Brien plays Too good: the short film is far from friendly, but has a unique draw. So Swift thought he was the perfect actor for the role.

“Him as a person, he’s not a dangerous…but he’s dangerously charming,” she joked. “It’s a power he has. »

How Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Short Film Was Born

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/tollGa3S0o8?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Too good: the short film was released at the same time as Swift’s Red (Taylor’s version) reissue. The album is part of his ongoing effort to re-record all of his music.

The song itself – “All Too Well” – was a fan favorite from the original album. But the new 10-minute version quickly became a chart-topping hit. As shared by Billboard, Red (Taylor’s version) launched at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and marked the biggest sales week for an album in 2021 with the equivalent of 369,000 sales. “All Too Well” premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and generated 54.4 million combined US streams in the first week alone.

Swift hosted a small premiere event for Too good: the short film in New York where she also gave a live performance of the song. Upon its release, the film was widely praised by fans and critics alike, raising many hopes that Swift will continue her directing career in the future.

