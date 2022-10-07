Entertainment

Taylor Swift cast Dylan O’Brien in ‘Too Good’ because of his ‘dangerous charm’

Grammy-winning Taylor Swift thrilled fans on her outing Too good: the short film to accompany “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”. The film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, has since amassed over 76 million views on YouTube.

Too good: the short film tells the story of an ill-fated romance widely assumed to be based on Swift’s real-life relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. And during a panel at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, she revealed exactly why she cast O’Brien to play the lead role – whose character is a not-so-subtle jab at her famous ex.

