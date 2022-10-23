Taylor Swift collaborates with Zoë Kravitz on her new album, “Midnights”

After months of waiting, on October 21 the singer Taylor Swift released the album “Midnights”, which includes collaborations with other celebrities such as Lana del Rey (in “Snow in the beach”), Joe Alwyn (her current partner, who is credited as songwriter under the pseudonym “William Bowery” on the song “Sweet Nothing”), and with the actress Zoe Kravitzwho was one of the 6 songwriters credited on the album’s first song, titled “lavender haze”.

Zoë Kravitz is credited as a songwriter on one of the songs on Taylor Swift’s new album. AP/ Jordan Strauss



What is “Lavender Haze”?

A couple of months ago Taylor Swift announced that she would release a new album entitled “Midnights”, the singer revealed little by little through TikTok the title of each of the songs that compose it and also explained the meaning and history behind each of them.

Regarding “Lavender Haze”, the first song on the album in which actress Zoë Kravitz is credited as co-writer, she revealed through a video that she was inspired by the 2011 movie “Man Men”.

“I came across the phrase Lavender Haze when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because it sounded great. Turns out it’s a common phrase from the ’50s, describing what it’s like to be in love,” he said. taylorciting the definition as a “bright halo of love.” In addition, he compared the phrase with his current sentimental situation with actor Joe Alwyn, which he has kept quite private compared to his media courtships with other celebrities in recent years.

“In theory, when you’re in that infatuation halo, you’d do whatever it takes to stay there, and not let people knock you off your cloud. I think a lot about the people who have to deal with that, not just public figures, but because we live in the age of social media, where if the world finds out that you’re in love with someone, they want to have their say in it.”









The smash hit of “Midnights”

Within hours of its release, “Midnights” became the most acclaimed album of the year, debuting on Metacritic with a score of 98 based on 4 critics so far. This makes it the most acclaimed album of the year, surpassing “MOTOMAMI” by Rosalía.

In addition, Spotify announced that “Midnights” has become the most listened to in less than 24 hours.

Within hours of its release, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” album has become the most acclaimed album of the year. INSTAGRAM @TAYLORSWIFT



