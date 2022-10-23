Taylor Swift: Collaboration with Lana del Rey generates memes and criticism

Recently Taylor Swift released her unreleased album “Midnights”, in which -as she revealed little by little in the last couple of months- she collaborated with other celebrities such as Zoë Kravitz and Joe Alwyn (her current partner), who participated as co-authors in a couple of songs from the album. In addition, the collaboration that definitely excited the fans the most was that of taylor with Lana del Rey, with whom she would perform the fourth song on the album entitled “Snow on the beach”.

A few hours after its premiere, “Midnights” was already listed as one of the most popular albums of the moment, surpassing Rosalía’s “MOTOMAMI”. After launch, Spotify announced that the album has become the most listened to in less than 24 hours.

Within hours of its release, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” album has become the most acclaimed album of the year. INSTAGRAM @TAYLORSWIFT



However, not everything has been good reviews for “Midnights”; the long-awaited songSnow on the beach” has been the subject of memes and criticism even by the singer’s own fans, because the participation of Lana del Rey is almost imperceptible.

In addition to crediting Lana del Rey as co-writer of the song, “Snow on the Beach” promises in the credits that Lana performs the song alongside Taylor Swift, however her participation was limited to almost imperceptible choirs and to her chagrin from Del Rey fans, he lacks a solo verse where his voice can be distinguished.

Taylow Swift recently released the song “Snow on the beach” in collaboration with Lana del Rey. AFP/ Christine Poujoulat



“When Lana del Rey said that she had been robbed, she never told us that her verse in Snow on the beach had also been stolen”, “Snow on the beach is really beautiful but Taylor wasted a great opportunity by not giving Lana a complete verse del Rey, I really did not expect that he would only give him the choirs where 25% of his voice is heard but ok”, are some of the comments that are read on Twitter about the song.

In addition, Lana del Rey became a trend on the platform, which was flooded with memes about the failed collaboration.

