Taylor Swift could be part of the second part of the live action of Cruella

Singer Taylor Swift could be part of the second part of Disney’s live action, Cruella. Here we tell you all the details about these rumors that are all over the internet.

The famous moviecruel”, came to the screen in 2021 and has been crowned one of the live action most acclaimed by the public, since it is worth mentioning that shortly after its premiere, Disney confirmed that there would be a second part of this story.

Although everything is a rumor, it is stronger every day, because it is speculated on the internet that Taylor could be part of this great cast. Various rumors say that the famous singer Taylor Swiftcould be attached to Emma Stone for the second part of this incredible story and without a doubt more than one viewer would be satisfied with the great work that both can do together.

So far, nothing is confirmed and it is only a rumor, it is only known that the second part will be a musical, which would be very good for Taylor Swift.

Many fans of the acclaimed singer have left comments on social networks such as:

“We want Taylor in Cruella”, “I urge Emma and Taylor together”; among many other messages that are highlighted on the internet by thousands of users.

Without a doubt, we are already dying to know who will join this spectacular live action of Disney.