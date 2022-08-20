Taylor Swift could have had a role in Twilight: why the director rejected her application at the time?

As an undeniable fan of Twilight, the American singer Taylor Swift dreamed of a role in the saga. If she was ready to do anything to get it, unfortunately it didn’t work. And now we know why…

Taylor Swift, an internationally renowned American singer, dreamed in her early days of getting a role in a saga of which she was a fan: Twilight. Because apart from music, which made her known worldwide, Taylor Swift, now 32, had other passions, including cinema.

From the release of the first part of the saga “Twilight” in 2009, the singer was seized with a passion for vampires, then 19 years old at the time. So much so that the young woman wanted at all costs to appear in the second film of the saga, “Twilight chapter II: Temptation”.

In the columns of “Vanity Fair” this August 16, the director of “Twilight” returned to the candidacy of the singer: “Taylor Swift was a huge Twilight fan, and we had the same agent at the time. He said to me, ‘Taylor would love to be in this movie, not because you’re directing, but because it’ is a Twi-hard'”revealed Chris Weitz to our colleagues.

According to this same agent, she was ready to accept any role, including a silhouette “in the cafeteria or in a restaurant”, did he declare. Finally, the singer never made an appearance in the saga… But why ?

Taylor Swift already had 2 solo albums under her belt at the time of filming the second film “Twilight”. And for the director, his notoriety could have ruined everything and harmed the film, but also the shooting: “The hardest thing for me was knowing that as soon as Taylor Swift appeared on screen, no one would be able to do anything for at least five minutes.”he confided.

“I also kicked myself for that, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could have hung out with Taylor Swift.’ We could have been friends. She had to say, ‘Who is that jerk?’ Sometimes you make decisions thinking that’s the best thing for the movie.”he concluded not without a bit of regret.

If Taylor Swift was never part of the “Twilight” adventure, that didn’t stop her from pursuing her passion and making a few appearances in the cinema. Moreover, this fall, she will be the poster for David O. Russell’s next film, “Amsterdam”, alongside Margot Robbie.