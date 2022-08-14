Taylor Swift could win an Oscar for this reason

MUSIC

The renowned artist could go up in the next part of the Academy. This is the project for which she would be nominated at the 2023 ceremony.

©GettyTaylor Swift could win an Oscar.

In addition to being a renowned singer, Taylor Swift He was able to play a few on-screen roles. Valentine’s Day, The Lorax, The Giver Yes cats are just some of the films in which he has participated, as well as television series such as ITUC That is new girl. But, despite not being part of any feature films in the past year, the artist could be named in the next installment of the Oscar Award. How? Here is the answer !

It wouldn’t be the first time the singer-songwriter has won a statuette. Since the beginning of her career in the music industry, she has been recognized at ceremonies such as the Grammys, American Music Awards, Brit Awards and even the Golden Globes. However, this time she would not be recognized as a singer or actress. . . Rather, it could be awarded as nothing less than director.

This is not his debut, as he was previously behind the scenes of the music videos of You need to calm down, you need to calm down Yes I!in addition to developing the Disney+ documentary titled folklore: long pond studio sessions. Either way, his creative work was on display like never before in the short film by Very good. It is that the singer presented an extended version of her musical theme and combined it with impressive scenes.

Protagonized by Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brienthe room had the photographic direction of rin-yang. In this way, he managed to accumulate over 73 million views in the official YouTube video. The song arrived as part of the re-recordings of Red (Taylor’s version)the album originally released ten years ago and reissued by Taylor Swift to own her own music.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Very good stands as one of the possible candidates for the category of best live action short film. Given its release date, the film has all the conditions for the singer to be considered for the first time as one of the Oscar nominees. Likewise, this could also be contemplated by the song carolinathat he composes and performs for the wild girlthe feature film which stars Daisy EdgarJones and which will soon have its official premiere.

