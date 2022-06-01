Taylor Swift Dance Parties Probably Are Coming to Your City E! News UK

Two weeks ago, Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from NYU. A week later, I went to a party in her honor in Brooklyn, an event all about dancing — and more often, shouting — to the music of Taylor Swift.

The event had nothing to do with graduation; instead, it was part of a popular traveling series called Taylor Party that, over the past five months, has stopped in cities ranging from Honolulu to Montreal, Omaha to Boston. It’s quite simple: you pay something like $20 to go to a concert hall where a DJ literally only plays Taylor Swift. In New York, where Taylor parties are held every few months, tickets sell out quickly.

There’s something gritty about attending a Taylor Swift dance party, but to be fair, there’s also something gritty about Taylor Swift herself. There’s the ineffable stuff, just this side-of-saccharine: when she rose to fame, the then-teenager was known for the “little old me?” reactions she gave when accepting awards despite her blatant perfectionism. She baked cookies for fans and sent her followers surprise Christmas gifts; she once wrote a Tumblr post about loving plaid clothes and pumpkin spice.

And then there’s the really squeaky stuff: the tone-deaf music videos, her tendency to label any criticism as sexist, the whole time she trotted out various famous friends in some kind of performance of feminism. For the most part, though, Swift is the normal kind of embarrassing: Upon joining TikTok last summer, fans commented on her first video – really quite cheesy – writing things like, “Sometimes I forget she is a millennial.”

So if Taylor Swift cringes shamelessly, the Taylor Party is even more so. Most people, at least 80% of whom are women, dress as Taylor and take pictures in front of a giant Taylor Swift step-and-repeat. There are Taylor Swift themed balloons and the screen behind the DJ booth plays clips of Taylor Swift music videos on an endless loop. Founded by Pittsburgh nightlife DJs and producers Brian Howe, Josh Bakaitus and Steve Soboslai, the first Taylor Party took place on December 3, 2021. Howe and Bakaitus envisioned fun theme parties to host in a post- vaccine, and the latter had listened to a lot of Swift music.

“He wanted a place where he could hang out and listen to the songs,” Howe explains. Tickets sold out quickly and within 24 hours they were planning and hosting another party in Chicago. “Based on the numbers and all the social media engagement, it was very easy for us to start reaching out to other markets,” Howe says. So far they’ve done around 50 shows, with dozens more scheduled for the rest of the year.

The Taylor Party isn’t all that different from the wave of vaguely nostalgic themed parties that have sprung up over the past decade. In the early 2010s, nightclubs began hosting a series of dedicated emo and pop punk parties that topped the charts a few years earlier. they remain big money makers to this day. Sign up for the Eventbrite or Bandsintown newsletters and you’ll receive a slew of emails about upcoming parties in your town centered around genres like dubstep, indie pop, mid-century hip-hop 80s or the new wave of the 80s, using the surefire method of getting people in by providing a ready-to-dance crowd and the guarantee of a great playlist.

The Taylor Party offers this, of course, but to its organizers it feels more like a fan convention. “An interesting comparison would be with a Comic Con or a Star Wars convention,” says Howe. “A group of people in a room who love one thing and want to be with other like-minded people without the pressures of the outside world for a limited time.” (Yes, the most requested song is the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”)

Arin Sang-urai

Rather than Taylor herself dominating the conversations, however, the topics discussed outside the room were more about the participants’ own feelings, our own stories and humiliations. In line for the bathroom, I meet a 21-year-old who is in the process of separating from her ex and has found solace in Swift’s work. (It’s a cliché to describe the particular intimacy of drunken girls in bar bathrooms, but at a Taylor Swift-themed event, in which everyone has already admitted to a certain level of sentimentality in being here , that’s doubly true.) I was heartbroken, I’ve never seen anyone describe that feeling so well,” she told me.

I’ve been listening to Taylor Swift’s music long enough to feel most of the emotions she’s expressed over the course of her career – grief, lust, disillusionment, joy, revenge – but the theme I’ve been thinking about most recently is Swift’s struggle with her own irrelevance, the fear that women, for the most part, experience approaching an age deemed worthless to society. I spent my early twenties fearing growing old, convinced that the only value I offered the world was the dwindling resource of my youth.

“Lord, what will become of me when I lose my novelty? Swift sings on “Nothing New,” a track she wrote when she was just 22, which is pretty hilarious in retrospect. In the decade since, and especially since the pandemic, she’s moved some of that navel-gazing boredom to subjects outside of herself — imagined characters, invented worlds — and become a much better artist. because of this.

I’ll be 30 in about three weeks, which means I’ve become very boring and sentimental about my twenties. It also means that I have a much more reasonable view of femininity and aging than I did ten years ago. It’s much harder, for example, for me to care about “mood shifts” or trash trends or New York’s supposed “hipster wars”, media-invented cultural phenomena that affect precisely 12 people and won’t last beyond a few food for thought, things that are meant to make anyone outside of those niche worlds feel terribly disconnected and unimportant.

Which is to say, I’ve also been much more interested in embracing grimace, or fun for fun. Attending a Taylor Swift dance party, or really any themed club night, is kind of an embarrassing thing to do; it’s an admission to the world that you may not be as comfortable at a regular club as you once were, or that you’re more interested in reliving a bygone era than creating a new one. It can be embarrassing in itself to be part of a fandom for anything but especially that of the world’s most famous pop star, a rich, white, thin woman who built a billion-dollar empire. presenting himself as the outsider.

But it’s also hard to think of any of those things when you’ve managed to convince seven other friends, all in their late twenties and early thirties, to join you for Taylor Swift’s dance party, and not only to attend but to dress. like various iterations of Swift over the course of her career (I went as her Lover It’s impossible to worry about cringing while decorating your friend’s face with glitter and making St. Germain cocktails, and it’s impossible to feel stupid when you shout “22” surrounded by a hundred other people who are mostly emphatically not 22.

While addressing the class of 2022, a significant portion of Swift’s commencement speech was devoted to extolling the virtue of unbridled enthusiasm. “Learn to live with grimacing,” she said. “It seems to me there’s a false stigma around the eagerness in our culture of ‘reckless ambivalence’. This perspective perpetuates the idea that it’s not cool to “want it”. That people who don’t put in the effort are inherently more chic than those who do.

That’s an incredibly funny thing to say to graduates of NYU, a school I also attended that is full of the most terrified people in the world at being thought of as cringe. While I bristle at all of this, or the idea that “hard work” is a virtue more important than anything else, it’s also exactly the thing people obsessed with selflessness need the most. To hear.

The real genius of the Taylor Party, I think, is that it capitalizes on the fact that Taylor Swift is one of the few celebrities who would be the kind of person to attend a Taylor Swift-themed party if she wasn’t not Taylor Swift herself. . She’d probably be here too, venting off her publicity work in Red-vintage heart-shaped sunglasses. She’s not present, of course, so other than the looping music videos, there’s not much to watch. Instead, we all turn to each other, watching our friends as we shout the songs we know too well, feeling ourselves cringe and feeling free.

