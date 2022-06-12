Taylor Swift dazzles in a navy pinstripe jacket as she prepares for the screening of her short film All Too Well

Taylor Swift looked dapper in a blue pinstripe jacket and matching pants as she got ready for a screening of her short film All Too Well in Tribeca.

As she prepared to speak about her directorial debut at New York City’s Bacon Theater on Saturday, the 32-year-old pop star appeared beaming as she waved to fans who lined the building’s entrance to watch her.

She completed her chic look with bright red lipstick, matching cherry heels with a silver buckle, and strands of golden hair in loose waves.

The 11-time Grammy Award-winning short film All Too Well, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, was released in November 2021 and is based on the expanded version of Swift’s 2012 song of the same name.

In addition to directing and writing the entire project, Swift produced and appeared in the film, so she’ll have plenty to share about the process of creating the film.

His close associates Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were also seen arriving at the special event titled A Conversation with Taylor Swift in front of a live audience.

The song, All Too Well, is supposed to be based on the singer’s short-lived relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, which they dated from October 2010 to January 2011.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Swift noted through a coma that she was interested in collaborating with people she personally liked.

“I love working with friends or people that I think would be excited to work with me,” he said.

Solidarity: His close associates Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were seen arriving at the special event titled A Conversation with Taylor Swift in front of a live audience; Pictured outside the Bacon Theater

Close bond: Swift and Lively have been friends since 2015 and their children’s names have appeared in some of the singer’s songs.

They’re all dressed up: For the occasion, the mother of three wore a white Valentino dress and heels, while Reynolds wore jeans and white sneakers.

The You Belong With Me singer then expressed her happiness at collaborating with the people who will help her in the filming process.

I had never made a short film before. She needed to reach people who might think she could do it. I was amazed at what they did: they went out and left everything on the field.

Swift also noted that O’Brien and Sinek were “the only two people I ever imagined playing [these roles]And that, if the Stranger Things actress hadn’t been interested in the role, ‘I don’t think I would have done it [All Too Well: The Short Film]».

Selection Process: Short Films Starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien; Pictured in 2021

Some of the most famous songs from the fan-favorite masterpiece include: “You called me back just to break me like a promise so it’s hard in the name of honesty.”

She has since found love with Joe Alwyn, whom she began dating in October of 2016.

While quarantining together for the past two years, she and her English lover, 30, have co-produced and co-written several songs on her hit album Folklore and Evrmore.

Acne: The song, All Too Well, is supposed to be based on the singer’s brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, which they dated from October 2010 to January 2011.