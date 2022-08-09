Taylor Swift denies copying another artist for ‘Shake It Off’

Taylor Swift is formal: she has never heard Beaches Gon’ Playfrom 3WL, song she is accused of plagiarizing for her interplanetary hit shake it off.

The popstar recently declared under oath that he composed his song “entirely”. It’s been since 2017 that she has been sued by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, the composers of the contentious song.

“The lyrics to Shake It Off were written entirely by me. None of the CDs I listened to when I was a kid, or after, were from 3LW. I have never heard the song Playas Gon’Play on the radio, on TV or in any movie. The first time I heard the track was after that claim was made,” she claimed.

Commons and popular

According to the singer’s lawyers, the sentences serving as the basis of the complaint, “players gonna play” and “haters gonna hate”, are “common and popular”.

Taylor Swift reportedly heard them in the playground rather than listening to the 3WL track.

“These phrases were similar to other common expressions such as ‘don’t hate the playa, hate the game’, ‘take a chill pill’ and ‘say it, don’t spray it’…I was struck by the messages that people will act no matter what, and the best way to overcome that is to shrug your shoulders and keep on living,” she adds.