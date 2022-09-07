Taylor Swift designed her tour bus to have a chimney

These days, Taylor Swift mostly travels by private jet. In fact, his private jet completed a staggering 170 trips in just 200 days. But Swift hasn’t always had the immense net worth to back a private jet. Early in her career, the “All Too Well” singer was much more likely to take commercial flights or travel by tour bus. But even then, she always made sure to travel in style.

Taylor Swift found tons of success with her second album “Fearless”

It’s fair to say that Swift has had a meteoric rise to fame. While his first album, Taylor Swiftcaught her attention, her second album, Without fear, really took her to new heights. With Without fearSwift broke records, won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and launched a sold-out tour with 52 shows.

The ‘Midnights’ artist wanted to make her tour bus comfortable for her and her mother

Because Swift spent so much time on the road, she wanted to make sure she had a place she could temporarily call home. This meant personally designing her tour bus and making the experience as comfortable as possible for her and her mother, who accompanied her. In an interview with Dateline, the amsterdam The actor opened up about how her success led her to a broader travel experience.

“My mom rides with me on that bus,” Swift explained. “The first two years I was on a bus with my band and my team, and it was really busy and, you know, because of the quality of this year, we were able to expand it and have a bit of ‘space. »

Swift designed her second tour bus to have a chimney

Having more space in her tour bus meant that Swift could bring in design details that would give her a sense of peace. She personally helped design elements of her tour bus while simultaneously recording hits like “You Belong With Me”, “Love Story” and “Hey Stephen”.

“Yeah, completely,” Swift replied when asked if she personally designed her entire tour bus. “It was while I was doing my second album, so while I was leaving the studio, I was going to the bus place and helping them design it. There is a fireplace.

What other details made the tourist bus special for Swift?

Calling the vehicle, “the most feminine bus ever,” Swift shared some of the personal details that made her tour bus special. A big one was a nod to her all-time favorite number, which she created a bit of a ritual with. “It’s my lucky number 13, and I put it on the door because I touch it every night before I go on stage,” Swift explained.

And there was a more mundane detail that particularly interested Swift. She loved that her room on her tour bus had a TV. “I’m so excited because I never had a TV in my room until I got on that bus,” she shared. Swift has been candid about how she likes to relax by listening to TV shows after a concert. His favorite show? Friends. Clearly, Swift has found a way to make her tour bus feel like home. We’re sure many of his fans would also be interested in getting to know the inside of his private jet.

