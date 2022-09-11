Taylor Swift designs every element of her tours

It’s hard to imagine Taylor Swift doing anything outside of the entertainment industry. During her career, she became one of the most successful musical artists in the world. However, Swift actually has quite a few talents outside of being a singer-songwriter. Swift also excels in marketing and branding. In fact, she personally organizes her tours since the very beginning of her career.

Taylor Swift helps design all the features of her tours

Most people know that Swift writes or co-writes all of her songs. However, they may not know how involved she is in marketing her music. Everything from her music videos to her sold-out tours is something Swift conceptualized herself.

In 2009, Swift gave Dateline a behind-the-scenes look at her Without fear round. Swifties who attended one of the 52 shows may remember the intricately designed stage where she performed hits like ‘You Belong With Me’. Even the elaborate scene, which featured fast changing rooms, hidden elevators, and more, was something Swift imagined herself.

The ‘Midnights’ artist designed the elaborate stage for his ‘Fearless Tour’

“Well, what’s cool about this scene is that it’s a giant projection screen,” Swift explained. “The scene is different for each song. This tour is my baby. I’m so excited from every angle, to see this scene go from a sketch I drew to seeing it 20 feet in the air. Continuing, the “hoax” singer shared that she loved finding a way to turn a song for a live audience.

“I spend all my time organizing it in my head,” she continued. “It’s been so fun for me to think of the song as people see it on the record and turn it into something completely different for the live show. Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, co-signed her daughter’s involvement in conceptualizing the tour and how her album was marketed and rolled out.

“Every decision that’s made, whether it’s artwork that’s going to go on the side of the buses for the tour or a script that needs to be read, you know, almost invariably someone in the piece says, ‘Have you checked with Taylor? ‘” Andrea shared.

Swift regrets stepping away from her marketing abilities earlier in her career

Taylor may own her marketing prowess now, but she was reluctant to share how involved she was early in her career. It’s something she’s come to regret now that she’s older and wiser. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor said she’s much more comfortable showing off her business acumen these days.

“I’m not afraid to say that other things in my career, like how to market an album, are strictly strategic,” Taylor revealed. “And I’m sick of women not being able to say they’re strategically entrepreneurial – because male artists are allowed to. And so I’m sick of having to pretend that I don’t run my own business. But it’s a different part of my brain than the one I use to write.

Whatever parts of her brain Taylor chooses to use, it’s clear that it continues to work for her. We’re sure she’s got something unique up her sleeve for her new album, Midnights.

