Taylor Swift desperately asked dozens of people to keep 1 secret

Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has made a name for herself for keeping her work a secret until the right time. In 2020, the “All Too Well” singer surprised not one, but two albums. But Swift also trained her fans to keep secrets to herself. One of the best examples of this is the Pennsylvania native’s Secret Sessions.

What are Taylor Swift’s secret sessions?

But what exactly are secret sessions? These happen when Swift invites hundreds of loyal fans into her various homes to give them a listen to her full album before its release. During these coveted sessions, Swift talks with her fans about the inspiration behind her album, bakes them treats (like cookies and brownies), and takes pictures with them. As a parting gift, she sends them home with their own (usually signed) copy of her latest album.

