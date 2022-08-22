Taylor Swift desperately asked dozens of people to keep 1 secret

Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has made a name for herself for keeping her work a secret until the right time. In 2020, the “All Too Well” singer surprised not one, but two albums. But Swift also trained her fans to keep secrets to herself. One of the best examples of this is the Pennsylvania native’s Secret Sessions.

Taylor Swift | John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

What are Taylor Swift’s secret sessions?

But what exactly are secret sessions? These happen when Swift invites hundreds of loyal fans into her various homes to give them a listen to her full album before its release. During these coveted sessions, Swift talks with her fans about the inspiration behind her album, bakes them treats (like cookies and brownies), and takes pictures with them. As a parting gift, she sends them home with their own (usually signed) copy of her latest album.

Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has prohibited Swift from having secret sessions for the past few years, she shared that she will continue to do them in the future. According to amsterdam actor, his fans never gave him a reason to stop doing them. Her album was never prematurely leaked, and most Swifties don’t mention being invited to secret sessions until it’s over.

The music video for “Shake It Off” was filmed in the greatest secrecy

But the fans are not the only ones who have kept huge secrets for the interpreter of “’tis the damn season”. The people she has worked with have also been tight-lipped about T. Swift’s top-secret projects. A good example of this is the music video for one of Swift’s most popular singles, “Shake It Off,” which was released in 2014. The music video, which took three days to shoot, was filmed even before the song is released.

How did Swift keep performers quiet about her new single?

So how did Swift manage to convince the dancers and crew to keep her secret for Shake? Considering 1989 was one of his most anticipated albums, having dozens of people not leak the news of a new song or music video to the press is pretty impressive. But according to an interview with Nashville magazine, Swift was able to accomplish that with a carefully worded plea.

“Basically, I just gave them a very, very long conversation. And I asked them very nicely and kind of desperately to keep that secret for me, because I said that was the biggest secret I have right now,” Swift explained. “And that’s all I have at the moment. “Please don’t tell anyone. You were not there. You can shout it from the rooftops after it’s over. But please please be the exception. Be the only group of people these days who can keep a secret. And they went and did that.

Swift admits she felt a lot of paranoia about her most-watched music video

Of course, Swift had no assurance that her heartfelt plea would be honored. The way she released “Shake It Off” was new territory for her. And Swift admits she was a little nervous about whether or not she would be able to pull it off.

“When you’re shooting a music video before a song has even been released, I approach that with a very high level of paranoia because I’ve never done stuff like that before,” Swift explained. “I always released a song and then shot the video, like, two weeks later. So going into this, it was really a mission and a project and kind of a secret secret.

Swift may have been nervous, but clearly things worked out for her in the end. Nowadays, Shake remains his most-watched music video with over 3 billion views.

