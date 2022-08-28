Taylor Swift desperately wanted Kanye West’s respect after the 2009 VMAs

The 2022 MTV VMAs are almost here. Tonight, August 28, celebrities will come together to celebrate the best music videos of the past year. Of course, with the ceremony coming up, many people are revisiting some of the most infamous moments in VMAs history. One unforgettable moment that still makes the list is Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Why Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs

It’s been 13 years since Swift was barred from giving her acceptance speech after winning the VMAs for Best Female Video for You belong With Me. “Yo Taylor,” West said. “I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. The audience responded by booing the Back home artist. However, at the time, Swift assumed the boos were for her.

The ‘All Too Well’ singer really wanted to earn West’s respect

Swift has been candid that the infamous moment at the VMAs pushed her to work harder. At the time, she was a well-known country artist. However, she felt she had to prove herself as a mainstream pop artist. She shared that she desperately wanted the approval of her peers. This was especially true for West, of whom she was previously a big fan. In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Swift got candid about craving West’s respect.

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/rej2Ts_TpwQ?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

RELATED: Taylor Swift Says Her Girl Crew Didn’t Turn Out the Way She Thought

“All I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me,” Swift said of West, referencing the VMAs. “When someone doesn’t respect you so highly and says you literally don’t deserve to be here – I wanted that respect so badly from them, and I hate it from myself, that I was like, ‘This guy who upsets me, I just want his approval.’ But that’s where I was. »

How West managed to rekindle his feud with Swift

This desire for respect led Swift to form what she believed to be a friendship with West. The couple were dining together and West complimented his music. In 2015, he convinced her to present him with the Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs. After accepting, West said it was just a setup by MTV to boost ratings in his speech. According to Swift, West sent her an extensive array of flowers (which she posted on Instagram) as an apology.

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/r7mLs9LeQB4?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s House Has a Koi Pond, But She Really Wanted Stingrays

Eventually, however, Swift was done with her shaky relationship with West. His last straw seemed to be when he released his song “Famous”. In the song, he takes credit for the fame of singer “1” and also calls her a derogatory name. However, Swift shared that their feud was based on more than the phone call he illegally recorded.

Swift agrees to be on bad terms with West

“The world hasn’t understood the background and the events leading up to it,” Swift said of the call with West. “Because nothing ever happens like that without preparation. Some events happened to piss me off when he called me ab****. It was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really fed up with the dynamic between him and me. And it wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song — it was kind of a chain reaction of things.

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/3tmd-ClpJxA?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

These days, it seems like Swift has stopped needing West’s respect. In fact, she has no desire for any type of relationship with him in the future. In his own words about him: “If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be sincere about it. »

RELATED: Can We Please Stop Talking About Taylor Swift’s Bangs?