Taylor Swift Eases Tour Movie Tracking to Big Box Office Opening – Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift performing on stage during her Erasure Tour.

Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swifties, get ready to make history.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour The concert film officially went on tracking on Thursday, three weeks before it launches in theaters on October 13.

According to sources with knowledge to date, the National Research Group has shown that the film has grossed $75 million domestically, with a significant increase. Many believe the film will approach or exceed $100 million in its launch – one source even suggests $125 million – and note that such an offering is difficult to track Because concert movies aren’t ideal. (When barbie Coming to tracking first, NRG also suggested a lower price of $75 million).

Swift’s team and AMC Theaters surprised fans — and Hollywood studios — when they announced in late August that a secret film telling the story of her blockbuster Erasure Tour would hit theaters in October.

AMC, the largest theater circuit in the US and the world, won distribution rights to the concert film in an unconventional move for an exhibitor. AMC is partnering with Variance in booking movies with rival theaters.

The announcement was good news for the overall exhibition community amid the ongoing strikes of writers and actors, which had led to the release of many high profile films being delayed due to restrictions on any kind of promotion of talents. Sony’s kraven the hunterThe film, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Marvel antihero, was moved from October 6 to next August, while Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part 2 Moved from November 3 to March 2024.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Hopefully it becomes a cultural phenomenon, like a female-skewing summer blockbuster. barbie, (Many mid-range films and smaller titles have been moved up one or three weeks to avoid conflicts with Swift.)

eras tour However, this is a concert picture, and it won’t run 24/7 for weeks on end (as of now, it’s scheduled to run over the course of several weekends). Box office pundits say it will be interesting to see how front-loaded the film is.

Either way, Swift’s film is doing its best to become the highest-grossing concert film of all time in its first weekend at the North American box office.

Till date, since 2011 Justin Bieber: Never Say Never It set a record with a domestic gross of $73 million, not adjusted for inflation. It grossed an additional $26 million overseas for a global gross of $99 million. Michael Jackson’s 2009 posthumous documentary/concert film Oh! That is the matter It grossed $72.1 million in North America and $181.9 million globally.