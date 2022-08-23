Taylor Swift educational course offered to University of Texas students this fall

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Texas at Austin is offering a new course this fall and it’s about music icon Taylor Swift.

Elizabeth Scala, an English teacher, will teach the class that is new to the university this fall. It will be taught to first-year students in the Honors Liberal Arts program.

The Taylor Swift-focused course is called “Literary Contests and Contexts – The Taylor Swift Songbook”.

The course “provides an introduction to literary studies and research methods that use @taylorswift’s songwriting as the foundation for teaching a wide range of skills,” according to a Facebook post from UT’s English department.

“Swift is a smart, talented songwriter, and her writing skills are what made me focus on her,” Scala told the Austin Statesman.

Swift isn’t the only famous student musician to be able to study this year in the great state of Texas. News of the new Swift course comes shortly after the announcement of a Harry Styles course being offered in the spring of 2023 at Texas State University titled “Harry Styles and the Cult of Stardom: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture.”

Swift, the “Lover” singer, attended New York University’s graduation in May 2022, where she received an honorary doctorate of fine arts and delivered a speech to the class. The university’s Clive Davis Institute launched a course on Swift in January that ran through March.