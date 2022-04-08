Taylor Swift, Eminem, Justin Bieber, Mickaël Jackson: the YouTube channels of twenty artists hacked

This Tuesday, April 5, several music stars saw their YouTube channels hacked. The cyberattack was claimed on Twitter by its authors.

Their subscribers were treated to a little surprise. This Tuesday, around twenty music stars had their YouTube accounts hacked. Among them are notably Taylor Swift, Eminem, Justin Bieber, Mickaël Jackson, Drake, Lil Nas X, Jay-Z and Ariana Grande.

On their channels, which together have more than 200,000 million subscribers, unusual content has appeared. As Le Monde reports, this piracy was confirmed by Vevo, a YouTube partner company specializing in music videos, which confirmed to the specialized site The Verge that “videos have been uploaded to the channels of a small number of artists by an unauthorized source”.

Repeat hacking offenders

According to our colleagues from Figaro, the authors of the hack are supporters of Paco Sanz, a Spaniard sentenced in February 2021 to two years in prison for fraud. The latter, suffering from Cowden syndrome, a rare genetic disease, had extorted more than 264,000 euros from thousands of people, fraudulently claiming to be at the gates of death.

Since his judgment, a support movement has been born on the web. He had already attacked the Twitter accounts of several Iberian media last year.

This time, the situation quickly returned to normal. Videos posted without their knowledge have been removed from artists’ channels, while Vevo said it is reviewing its security measures.