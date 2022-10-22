Taylor Swift: everything we know about her new album

“I want your midnights, but I’ll clean bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” sings Taylor Swift in Lover. How long has she been planning this? Since taking advantage of her victory at the Video Music Awards to All Too Well to announce the release of her new album, her fans are counting the days, hours and minutes until the singer is released Midnightshis next studio album.

And like any project by the artist, this trip is the subject of much speculation. From merchandising to titles to theme, here’s everything we know about Midnights.

It will be released on October 21

Some have noted that it is Kim Kardashian’s birthday, while others point out that the date of October 21 can be added together to get Swift’s lucky number, 13 (10 + 2 + 1) .

The songs are about…sleepless nights!

“It’s a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we tread and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go get – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve midnight… we ourselves meet ourselves,” Swift wrote in an early promotional preview shared via Instagram.

Jack Antonoff is a producer

In the editing of the making of Midnights of Swift, her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff can be seen working on the project.

A disc… and a clock

There will be three special edition versions of the album available for pre-order, including vinyl. When combined with the standard version and flipped over, a clock can be made (clock hand not included, it is assumed).