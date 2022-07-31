Taylor Swift explains herself after many criticisms

Taylor Swift –

PEOPLE – A first place which is not that of the Billboard. American singer Taylor Swift found herself in first place in the ranking of celebrities emitting the most carbon dioxide (CO²) because of their private jet journeys.

A report produced by the Yard marketing agency from a Twitter account that tracks the private jet journeys of several personalities. Taylor Swift’s personal plane has been singled out for having made no less than 170 flights since January.

Taylor Swift’s Falcon 7X Took off from Buffalo, New York, US. Going to Burbank, California, US (BUR, Bob Hope Airpo… https://t.co/YOrd4rke3i — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) See the tweet

You probably saw Kylie Jenner’s tone deaf post about her & Travis Scott’s matching private jets. Well, we conduct… https://t.co/bYHDqVkEbX —Yard (@YardDigital) See the tweet

Since the publication of this ranking, this Friday, July 29, Taylor Swift has suffered numerous criticisms and mockery on the networks.

Taylor Swift picking up her mail https://t.co/O7tg0Rnzu6 — 𝓂𝒾𝓀𝓎 (@MikeStonem_) See the tweet

taylor swift on her way to the grocery store https://t.co/iuK9OO6WLG — 🐺 (@oliviatheehye) See the tweet

“Taylor Swift on her way to the grocery store”

@chromaticrawler taylor swift coming back cus she forgot to turn of the tv https://t.co/xxy0sxJzl8 — ricardinho canhoto (@ricardo_destro) See the tweet

“Taylor Swift turning around because she forgot to turn off the TV”

taylor swift after being forced to travel in a car instead of her private jet: https://t.co/fgSEtbNb9T — Ron🧩 (@evermoretrack2) See the tweet

“Taylor Swift after being forced to travel by car instead of her private jet”.

Unfair replied the singer via a press release sent to the show’s website Today by his spokesperson. “Taylor’s private jet is regularly loaned out to other peopleexplained the spokesperson for the artist. Attributing most of these journeys to him is completely misleading. »

Yard admitted not being able to know whether or not the people concerned were present in their private jet during all the flights.

Kylie Jenner and Karim Benzema criticized

With this ranking, which includes boxer Floyd Mayweather, rapper Jay-Z and director Steven Spielberg, the agency indicates that it wanted “denouncing the harmful impact of the use of private jets”. “Private jets have a disproportionate impact on the environment, continues Yard. It’s a particularly popular means of transport among celebrities, who opt for incredibly short journeys instead of choosing a more eco-friendly alternative. »

Kylie Jenner had created controversy after a photo posted on her Instagram account resurfaced. “Do we take mine or yours?” », she wrote, mentioning her jet and that of her companion Travis Scott, present in the image. The young woman had been described as a “climate criminal”, at a time when several nations were facing heat waves, floods and other bad weather intensified by climate change, for which greenhouse gas emissions are notably responsible.

Proof that the public expects exemplarity from the richest on the ecological impact of their activities, footballer Karim Benzema was also singled out in early July for his environmentally unfriendly vacation in Miami. A montage published on his Instagram account showed him in a jet-ski, a Ferrari, a Lamborghini or even getting ready to take his private jet.