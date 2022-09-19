Taylor Swift Explains Why It Took Her 10 Years To Make Visuals “Too Good”

While Taylor Swift has plenty of beloved songs in her discography, “All Too Well” has always stood out. From Swift’s fourth studio album, the song has been a fan favorite since its release in 2012. During Swift’s original Red At the time, fans almost begged for a music video for the heartbreaking love song. However, it would be nearly a decade before they got any kind of visuals to go along with the melody.

Taylor Swift Directed a Short Film for ‘All Too Well’ Instead of a Music Video

In 2021, Swift rewarded fans for their patience. For years, the “Blank Space” singer had teased fans that the original version of “All Too Well” was actually 10 minutes long. The Pennslyvania native put her money where her mouth was and released the extended version of the song when she released Red (Taylor’s version). But she didn’t stop there. The amsterdam The actor also released a short film based on the tune starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

The ‘Midnights’ singer revealed that her label didn’t fully appreciate the song

Fans were thrilled to finally have visuals to go along with “All Too Well.” But why did it take Swift so long to create visuals for the song? Part of the problem seemed to be that Swift’s team didn’t consider the song a hit. During a chat with TIFF, Swift explained that she and Swifties were the only ones who refused to underestimate the song.

“It was a song that I loved so much but it never got picked by an A&R team in a boardroom as a single,” Swift said of “All Too Well.” “No one saw the potential in it except the fans who loved it so much they kind of made it their favorite song on this album. »

Swift struggled to perform ‘All Too Well’ on her first outing

But Swift’s record label wasn’t the only reason the song didn’t initially receive a music video. According to folklore artist, when the song was first released, she was too heartbroken to even consider making visuals of it. In fact, it was difficult for her to even interpret the tune at the time.

“For me, the song was so harsh because it was about something that, at that time, was very current to me,” Swift explained. “I would really struggle to do that. At the time, I really had to force myself to focus on other things to try to get by on the tour. So there would have been no world in which I could have created a visual element for this song at that time. I needed 10 years of retrospective to know what I would do just to visually tell a version of this story. And I’m so grateful that I was able to do that.

It seems time has healed some of Swift’s wounds. We’re sure “All Too Well” fans are grateful that Swift was finally able to deliver the visuals they’ve been hoping for.

