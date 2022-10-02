Taylor Swift: freshly graduated with a doctorate in fine arts, she gives the keynote speech and shares her life lessons

Taylor Swift was awarded an honorary doctorate by New York University on Wednesday May 19. A reward that she welcomed with joy before delivering, with great humor and humility, the opening speech of this 2022 edition.

Taylor Swift traded, this Wednesday, on the occasion of the graduation from New York University, her stage outfits for the student dress. And for good reason, the pop star has added a new title to his list. Already the winner of more than ten Grammy Awards, the artist received the title of Doctor of Fine Arts at Yankee Stadium, in front of a crowd of students who came to receive their diploma. Students she spoke to when she was invited by the university to deliver the keynote speech for the 2022 edition.

“I’m sure I’m here because I have a song called 22,” said the 32-year-old artist, before recalling his last appearance in a stadium. “Last time I was in a stadium this size I was dancing in heels and wearing a sparkly leotard. This outfit is much more comfortable”, continued the artist before paying tribute to the families of the students. “We are all a patchwork of those who believed in us, showed us empathy, who told us the truth even when it wasn’t easy to hear, who told us we could do it when it was there was absolutely no proof of that”, recalled the interpreter of “Shake me off”, thanking his family in passing.

A speech steeped in humor and humility

Full of humor, Taylor Swift went on to thank New York University for doing it “technically, on paper, doctor”. And to add: “I am not the type of doctor that you would want to see in an emergency unless your emergency concerns a desperate need to hear a song (…) or a person capable of quoting fifty species of cats in a minute”.

Returning then to her own schooling done “in a public high school up to second” and finished “by doing her homework in airport terminals”, she continued by paying tribute to the many students on site, while the event brought together , yesterday, the 2022 promotions, but also 2021 and 2020, deprived of ceremony due to the health crisis.

“I can’t complain that I didn’t have a normal college experience because you went to college during a global pandemic locked in your rooms, or taking your classes via Zoom. Everyone normally at university is stressed by the results of their exams but you, in addition, you had to pass nearly 1000 Covid tests”, noted Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift shares her experience

With imagination, she then compared life to a menu delivered to your home, stressing that you had to do with what was in your bag, even if it was not exactly the order that you had placed. “You have what you have,” she quips before saluting the courage of the students who have come to terms with the crisis. “You should be really proud of what you did with it.”

Finally, the pop star has finally endorsed the habit of coach. Stating that she does not feel entitled to give advice to students who have “worked, struggled, made sacrifices”, Taylor Swift preferred to share things in life that she would have liked to have known when she began her career, navigating between different feelings: “life, love, pressure, choices, shame, hope and friendship”.

“Life can be heavy, writing a new chapter is knowing what to take and leave…because you can’t carry it all. Have discernment (…), never be ashamed to try, ”she advises before explaining that she learned more from her failures than from a success. And to begin with humor to enumerate about fifteen errors with which everyone is confronted “under reacting, over reacting, not governing at all” before concluding that “losing does not always mean losing. When we lose things we also gain things”. A speech widely applauded by the thousands of students present.