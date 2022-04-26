Taylor Swift, from country girl to queen of pop

Taylor Alison Swift (born December 13, 1989 in Reading, Pennsylvania) is an American singer-songwriter and actress. During her career, she released 9 studio albums and 2 live albums.

Since her debut in 2006, she has sold more than 170 million records worldwide and is to this day the second most certified singer internationally according to the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America); she has been named media artist of the decade several times.

At the start of her career, Taylor Swift fell more into the country style: she became interested in it thanks to Shania Twain, Faith Hill and Dixie Chicks. These three artists really let her “decide what she wanted” and she fell in love with the sound and storytelling of country.

During the 2010s, she changed her style to turn to pop, notably with the release of her 5th album.

Following several stories with Kanye West and other artists, Taylor Swift fades from the public world for a long time. Upon her return in 2017, she released the album Reputation, his sixth album with the first single “Look What You Made Me Do”. The single held the record for most views on Youtube with 43.2 million views in 24 hours; it is also the video having reached 100 million views the fastest.

She takes advantage of this video to denounce all the disputes she has had with several celebrities. She plays the role of the victim but also the villain. When the album was released in 2017, it sold over 5 million copies under the Big Machine label.

After the takeover of this label by Scooter Braun, it sells its catalog to Shamrock Holdings; Taylor Swift then decides to re-record her albums in 2020, having lost the rights to her first six albums. She then joined the Republic Records label; the scrapbook Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out in April 2021 and Red (Taylor’s Version) in November of the same year.

The release of re-recorded albums are often embellished with songs she calls “From the Vault”: these are songs she wrote around the time the album was first released but could not out for various reasons. These songs are a real success with the singer’s fans; “All Too Well” on the album has become one of their favorite songs. Taylor Swift had explained that the song had to be reduced, because the complete version was 10 minutes and that no radio accepted to play a song of 10 minutes. This anecdote is reminiscent of Queen’s song “Bohemian Rapsody”: the group also had to change labels because the previous one refused to play a 6-minute song on the radio.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the singer explained that she felt unable to stop writing songs, so she released two albums Folklore and Evermorewhich she defines as an indie folk, alternative rock, electro-folk and chamber pop album.

Charlotte Athlan Clavreuil