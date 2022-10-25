Taylor Swift getting closer to announcing what everyone expects: “I miss him”

Three days after releasing their tenth studio album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift was invited to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘. To introduce the singer, Fallon decided to list everything the record had accomplished since Friday: In one day, it became the best-selling album of the year, it also broke the record for the most streams on Spotify, ‘Rolling Stone’ not only has he given it five stars, but he has called it an “instant classic”, and the top ten of Apple Music are ten songs from ‘Midnights‘. The singer joked that at her age (32), she would only be considered a “geriatric pop star“.

The presenter apologized to Swift for not having used the appropriate term when welcoming him, and since May 18 he has had the title of Honorary Doctor in Fine Arts from New York University. During the interview, she talked about her new music video for the album’s ninth song ‘Bejeweled‘, which has been available since six in the morning in Spain and is full of clues, as is common in her.







The ‘Midnights’ singer flirted with the idea of ​​hitting the road and launching a world Tour: “I think I should do it, I miss it”. He also talked about her musical creation process and how for her the experience of her creating something is just as important as how proud she is of it at the end.

The album has several collaborations, from King’s woolZoë Kravitz and Dylan O’Brieneven Swift’s partner, Joe Alwyn, under the pseudonym William Bowery. Swift has spent the last two years re-recording her first six albums, which were sold to music executive Scooter Braun in 2019 without her permission. So far, the singer has released her 2008 album ‘Fearless‘ and the 2012 one, ‘Net‘, both with “(Taylor’s Version)” in the tail.





