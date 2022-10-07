Taylor Swift gives rare insight into relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift took to social media on Friday with a major reveal about her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

In a candid video, posted to her Instagram feed, the 32-year-old singer opened up about the song Lavender Haze which will feature on her upcoming album Midnights, due out later this month.

While discussing the track, the star revealed that her relationship with Joe had been a major inspiration as she had to 'dodge weird rumors' and 'protect the real stuff', when it came to her longtime relationship.

Speaking to the camera, Taylor said: “I guess theoretically when you’re in the lavender haze you’ll do anything to stay there and don’t let people knock you off that cloud and I think that a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just “public figures”, but because we live in the age of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with someone, they’re going to weigh in there- above.

The couple have been together for six years

“Like my relationship for six years, we had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we ignore it and so this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff, to protect the real stuff. I hope you like it. ”

In the clip, the star also explained the origin of the phrase, as well as where she first encountered it. Taylor said: “Lavender Haze is the first track on Midnights and I came across the phrase when I was watching Mad Men. And I watched it because it sounded good and it turns out it’s a common phrase used in the 50s to describe when they were in love if you were in the lavender mist it meant you were in that all-encompassing glow of love and I thought it was truly beautiful.

In the video, Taylor looked stunning in a mustard plaid skirt which she paired with a black long sleeve top.

She wore her gorgeous long blonde tresses and as for her makeup, she opted for striking winged eyeliner and coral lipstick.

