Taylor Swift Had a Cameo Planned in the Twilight Saga

If it is about teenage sagas, there is one that managed to stand out from the rest in the last decade. We talk about Twilightthe adaptation inspired by Stephenie Meyer’s novels, which functioned as a springboard for Kristen Stewart Y Robert Pattinson. It is that, although they were not so well known at that time, the youth phenomenon allowed them to gain global popularity, as well as new and challenging film roles. But this could have been different with the presence of another star.

Is about Taylor Swift, one of the artists most loved by the teenage audience. While she has mostly worked in the music industry, she has also given acting a try. Valentine’s Day, The Lorax, The Giver Y cats They were some of the film projects in which he has shown a completely different facet. Apparently, in her filmography there could have been a cameo in the saga of Bella and Edward.

so did you know Christ WeitzDirector of new Moonthe second film of the saga Twilight. The filmmaker visited the podcast titled The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe, where the actress who gave life to Alice Cullen occupies the place of presenter. In a relaxed conversation about the experience of creating a famous adaptation, Weitz slipped the fact that quickly caught the attention of the swifties.

“One of the craziest experiences was hearing that Taylor Swift was a huge fan of the franchise. Back then, she and I had the same agent. He told me, “Taylor would like to be in the movie, not because of you, but because she’s such a big fan. She could be someone at a coffee shop or a restaurant, whatever. He just wants to be in the moviea‘” explained the director of newmoonmaking it clear that it was a wish of the singer, who simply wanted to witness the film as an extra.

In any case, Christ Weitz made the decision to leave out the cast of the composer of All Too Well. During the interview, she stated: “The hardest thing for me was thinking that the moment Taylor Swift came on screen, for five minutes, no one could process anything. That decision bothers me too, we could have been friends. She must have been like: ‘Who is this idiot?’”. The director concluded: “Sometimes you make decisions thinking that this is the best for the film”.