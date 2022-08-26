Taylor Swift has an in-depth guide to Nashville that she gives to celebrities

For a long time, many people believed that Taylor Swift was from Nashville. When the Grammy-winning artist began her career, she was based in the capital of Tennessee. Additionally, the accent the singer adopted at the time had a distinctive accent. But Swift was actually born and raised in West Reading, Pennsylvania. In fact, she didn’t move to Nashville until she was a teenager.

Why did Taylor Swift move from her hometown to Nashville?

But why did Swift and her family move to Music City? It was actually Swift herself who served as the catalyst for the relocation. From an early age, Swift dreamed of becoming a famous singer-songwriter. Since Nashville is widely considered the place to be for country music, the Swift family moved to give their daughter the best chance at achieving her dreams. Shortly after their move, the folklore the artist signed a recording contract.

Seth Meyers once asked the ‘All Too Well’ singer for recommendations in Nashville

Swift may not have been born in Nashville, but she certainly has strong ties to the city. The singer owns two multimillion-dollar homes in Nashville, and she’s created a ton of fond memories over the years. The amsterdam The actor has always praised the city. In fact, she’s sometimes the go-to person for Nashville recommendations when other celebrities are planning a visit.

“Most of my friends — or even people I’ve met once at a party — will reach out to me and say, ‘Give me a Nashville guidebook,'” Swift shared with Nashville Lifestyles. “Seth Meyers and I were just talking about this, and he emailed me asking me what to do. And, basically, I’m going to give this very comprehensive, detailed and organized guide.

What’s in Swift’s In-Depth City Guide?

But what exactly is in Swift’s in-depth guide to Nashville? Apparently, the “evermore” singer has plenty of options. “If you’re looking for that kind of experience, try this and this and this,” Swift said of her guide. “If you are looking for a shopping experience, go for it, this, this. If you are looking to experience a tourist bar situation but if you’re looking for an under the radar speakeasy type situation, go here, here, here. If you are looking this type of music, go here, or if you are looking for this type of music, go for it.

Of course, today’s Nashville is a far cry from the Nashville that existed when Swift was a teenager. The city has become more of a tourist destination. People head to town for everything from bachelorette parties to music festivals. But Swift seems to welcome the changes Tennessee’s capital has undergone.

Swift is excited about Nashville changes

“Nashville is a very different city today than it was 10 years ago, and I’m one of those people who likes to see a city become more popular,” Swift admitted. “And when I hear statistics about our booming real estate and everyone wanting to move here, it doesn’t make me feel this weird jealousy and possessiveness. It makes me so excited for everyone to find out what I’ve known to be awesome for 10 years.

