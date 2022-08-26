Entertainment

Taylor Swift has an in-depth guide to Nashville that she gives to celebrities

For a long time, many people believed that Taylor Swift was from Nashville. When the Grammy-winning artist began her career, she was based in the capital of Tennessee. Additionally, the accent the singer adopted at the time had a distinctive accent. But Swift was actually born and raised in West Reading, Pennsylvania. In fact, she didn’t move to Nashville until she was a teenager.

Taylor Swift | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Why did Taylor Swift move from her hometown to Nashville?

But why did Swift and her family move to Music City? It was actually Swift herself who served as the catalyst for the relocation. From an early age, Swift dreamed of becoming a famous singer-songwriter. Since Nashville is widely considered the place to be for country music, the Swift family moved to give their daughter the best chance at achieving her dreams. Shortly after their move, the folklore the artist signed a recording contract.

