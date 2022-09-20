Taylor Swift has changed the way she handles criticism

Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has received her fair share of criticism. In the music industry, it is certainly not uncommon for an artist to receive criticism for their work. However, the criticism Swift has received hasn’t been limited to her professional life. She also received quite a bit of backlash for some of her personal decisions.

Over the years, Swift has received backlash for everything from her posture to her politics. However, much of the criticism concerns his songwriting abilities and dating history.

Taylor Swift shuts down claims she doesn’t write her own songs

While Swift is a known songwriter, there have always been those who speculate on exactly how much of her music she writes. As recently as January this year, Swift shut down Damon Albarn’s claims after he falsely claimed she doesn’t write her own songs.

“@DamonAlbarn I was such a fan of you until I saw this. I write ALL my own songs”, Swift tweeted. “Your hot take is completely wrong and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really shitty trying to discredit my songwriting. WOW. PS I wrote this tweet by myself in case you were wondering.

The ‘Midnights’ singer called out ‘Ginny & Georgia’ for making a joke about her love life

But calling out Albarn wasn’t the first time Swift took to Twitter to respond to criticism. In 2021, she called the Netflix show, Ginny & Georgia for making a joke at his expense. “What do you care about? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” a character says to his mother during a fight

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and he wants his lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift writing. “How about we stop degrading hardworking women by defining this horse s*** as FunnY. Swift isn’t new to calling out her haters, but her approach in recent years is a far cry from how she approached criticism early in her career.

Swift wrote her third album ‘Speak Now’ completely alone in response to criticism

In 2010, Swift made history as the youngest Grammy winner in history. She won not one, but four trophies that night, including the coveted Album of the Year award for her second album, Without fear. However, after her historic victory, many began to wonder if she really deserved the award. Some people have wondered how many (if any) of her songs she actually wrote.

Instead of calling out her critics, Swift put her money where her mouth was. She wrote her third studio album, Speak Now, entirely by itself. The move quashed the majority of criticism that she wasn’t really the one behind her hugely popular lyrics.

The director of “All Too Well” put her love life on hiatus for two years

Swift took a somewhat similar approach to countering her love life in her early 20s. Calling herself a “lightning rod for bitch shame,” Swift received tons of flak for going on dates. The media constantly criticized ‘the 1’ singer, claiming she was crazy about boys and suggesting she chewed men off before spitting them out.

Once again, Swift reacted to criticism creatively. She wrote from the perspective of the “maneater” that the media made her into a #1 song, “Blank Space.” But that wasn’t the only way the amsterdam The actor chose to respond to the criticism. She also shared that she hadn’t dated anyone for about two years after being criticized for being an alleged serial dater.

Clearly, Swift’s responses to criticism have changed quite a bit in recent years. However, it’s clear that no matter how she chooses to react, she continues to hold her own.

