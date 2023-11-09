Taylor Swift has managed to build an image of a formidable businesswoman among American youth.

Taylor Swift is igniting passions with her world tour, The Eras Tour, and the accompanying film. More than a musical phenomenon, the star has become a symbol of success for some young Americans. According to a survey, her influence surpasses even that of certain big names in technology and finance.

More than a quarter of American students (26%) believe Swift is a greater embodiment of financial success than American billionaire Warren Buffett (24%) or Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg (22%), according to a recent survey by Morning Brew/Generation. Lab.* ​​The star also surpasses Oprah Winfrey (16%), Beyoncé (14%), Rihanna (10%) and Kim Kardashian (9%) on this list.

These findings reflect the extent to which Swift has managed, over the years, to build an image as a formidable businesswoman among American youth. Since her beginnings in Nashville, Tennessee, the musician has led her career with a firm hand, controlling her discography, her image and, above all, her business. Bloomberg recently estimated her net worth at $1.1 billion.

Unlike successful artists like Rihanna, Swift owes most of her fortune to her music. Bloomberg notes that the value of his music catalog reached a tipping point in 2019, when he began a fight to regain ownership of his first six albums after his former label, Big Machine, was purchased by producer and manager Scooter Braun. . Since then, she has re-recorded four of these six albums.

While Swift’s business acumen is unquestionable, American students still view certain big names in technology, such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, as greater embodiments of financial success. The former CEO of Amazon embodies financial success for 40% of young people surveyed, compared to 35% for the head of Tesla and SpaceX.

But the personality most cited by those surveyed continues to be Bill Gates, with 50% of the votes. This is not surprising, given that the personal fortune of the American tycoon, former CEO and co-founder of Microsoft, is estimated at $110 billion, or 100 times that of Swift.

His financial power is particularly visible in the fields of health and development, through the work he does with his ex-wife, Melinda, within their Foundation. The latter is often described as the largest private charity in the world. – AFP Relaxnews

*This survey was conducted by Morning Brew and Generation Lab among 978 US college students. Data was collected in October 2023.