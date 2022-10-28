Taylor Swift has revealed the title of the sixth song from ‘Midnights’

Lewis Hamilton drives like Mr Bean in his old Mini Cooper when he’s at home.

The Formula 1 champion has revealed he ‘hates’ driving unless he’s on the race track. The only place he likes to go back is to his hometown to “roll down memory lane”. He comes from Stevenage in Hertfordshire in England.

Rowan Atkinson’s hilarious alter ego Mr Bean drives a classic Mini Cooper in the hit comedy.

While appearing on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Lewis said, “I actually really don’t like to drive unless I’m going fast.

“When I get home, I have an old Mini Cooper, like Mr Bean’s car. I go there and take it back to the town where I grew up and drive down memory lane.”

The 37-year-old Mercedes driver still drives his old Mini because it allows him to remain anonymous.

He adds: “When I pass my first school, my first house, absolutely no one expects to see me in this car, that’s for sure!

“The only time I drive is when I’m driving home to my parents. I don’t like traffic because it stresses me out.”

Lewis lives in Monaco and admits he often forgets which side of the road he should be on.

He said, “I don’t know which way to drive. I take the road and I’m always on the wrong side.”

Meanwhile, Lewis has previously said he thinks his “purpose” is more than “just being a racing driver.”

Lewis explained that winning world championships “doesn’t change anything” and thinks his goal isn’t just to be a racing driver.

He added: “I think when I started to get older I started to wonder but what does it really mean to win championships. I realized that these championships are very rewarding personally but they don’t change anything. I think I’ve really discovered my purpose, and it’s not just to be a racing driver.” One of Lewis’ passions outside of the track is making music. And he previously shared how he turned to writing during “the most difficult times”.

He told fans, “Guys, I’ve spent the last 10 years or more writing and recording, working with the most talented and beautiful people and I’m so grateful to them. It’s been the most amazing outlets. Finding something that you love so much that you can do just for you, for your mind. I’ve come to a point where I’d love to share it with you. I don’t have a plan or a album, just a bunch of different songs that maybe some of you can relate to. They got me through some of the toughest times.”