Taylor Swift has the same name as a species of centipede

A millipede recently discovered in the United States has been given a name in reference to singer Taylor Swift, explains the site Science News in an article spotted by BFM TV. The animal took the name “Nannaria swiftae”. The scientist Derek Hennen, fan of the American singer, decided to baptize it thus. He announced it on Twitter on April 15: “I’m a huge fan of his music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after him. »

The researcher who works at the Polytechnic Institute and Virginia State University led a large study to find new species of Nannaria, which belongs to the centipede genus. His team traveled through part of the western United States for five years.

BIG NEWS! Our new paper describing 17 new species of Twisted-Claw Millipedes from Appalachia is published! I spent 5 years of my life searching for them with @Nannaria1 and @apheloria. I named a new species after my wife, and another after @taylorswift13! https://t.co/QXRT6gk1Px pic.twitter.com/kL4T56P4Qd — Derek Hennen, Ph.D. (@derekhennen) April 15, 2022 Access to this content has been blocked to respect your choice of consent Clicking on ” I ACCEPT », you accept the deposit of cookies by external services and will thus have access to the content of our partners I ACCEPT And to better remunerate 20 Minutes, do not hesitate to accept all cookies, even for one day only, via our “I accept for today” button in the banner below. More information on the Cookie Management Policy page.

A centipede named after his wife

Efforts rewarded since after having traveled through 17 states, the scientists collected 1,800 individuals allowing them to identify 17 new species. Derek Hennen had the privilege of choosing the names. He decided to pay tribute to Taylor Swift and his wife.

“Nannaria swiftae was only found in Tennessee,” points out the study published in ZooKeys. This is a state that has been important for the career of the singer since she began her career there, recalls RTL.