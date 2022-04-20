Taylor Swift has the same name as a species of centipede
A millipede recently discovered in the United States has been given a name in reference to singer Taylor Swift, explains the site Science News in an article spotted by BFM TV. The animal took the name “Nannaria swiftae”. The scientist Derek Hennen, fan of the American singer, decided to baptize it thus. He announced it on Twitter on April 15: “I’m a huge fan of his music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after him. »
The researcher who works at the Polytechnic Institute and Virginia State University led a large study to find new species of Nannaria, which belongs to the centipede genus. His team traveled through part of the western United States for five years.
A centipede named after his wife
Efforts rewarded since after having traveled through 17 states, the scientists collected 1,800 individuals allowing them to identify 17 new species. Derek Hennen had the privilege of choosing the names. He decided to pay tribute to Taylor Swift and his wife.
“Nannaria swiftae was only found in Tennessee,” points out the study published in ZooKeys. This is a state that has been important for the career of the singer since she began her career there, recalls RTL.