Taylor Swift hits a new high with Blank Space

The official music video for the song Blank Space by Taylor Swift just hit 3 billion views on YouTube! Posted on November 10, 2014, this clip will have taken less than 8 years to join the select group of videos that have recorded so many views on the famous broadcasting platform.

Second single from the album 1989 released in October 2014, Blank Space becomes Taylor Swift’s second hit to reach three billion views on YouTube, after shake it offalso taken from 5e career record of the American singer.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the music video for the song Blank Space won Best Female Video and Best Pop Video at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015. The album 1989 won the coveted Album of the Year as well as Best Pop Vocal Album at the 58e Grammy Awards ceremony a year later.

This is another feat for Taylor Swift who two weeks ago became the first artist in history to have 10 of her albums on the Billboard 200 charts in the same year! The 32-year-old singer has achieved this feat thanks to her recent records Lover, Folklore and Evermore as well as new editions of Fearless and Red.