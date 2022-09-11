Taylor Swift: How did Guillermo del Toro inspire the singer? | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

In addition to her talent for music, now the artist has explored her facet as a film director

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

currentlye Taylor Swift is presenting “All Too Well: The Short Film” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where he revealed something really surprising for all his Mexican fans and that is that he assured that Guillermo del Toro inspired her.

The Mexican filmmaker is recognized worldwide and has even been the winner of an Oscar Award. However, the most important thing is that through his stories and monsters he has touched the hearts of thousands of people, including the “Love Story” singer.

“Guillermo, I love his world of fantasy and depth. I remember seeing two of his movies, The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth, and my world began to be a fairy tale,” he told his fans who came to the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

In addition to Guillermo del Toro, Tay-Tay He also praised the work of other filmmakers who have inspired his music videos such as: “1989”, for the work of John Hughes; “Folklore”, by the author of The Shape of Water; “Evermore”, for the Ang Lee film Sense and Sense; and “Midnights”, for analysis films on couple relationships, such as Kramer vs. Kramer by Robert Benton, among others.

Now that it’s been rumored Taylor Swift could star Cruella 2 with Emma Stone many swifties have gone to Guillermo del Toro’s social networks to ask him if he would direct the singer in a music video or invite her to a project he has on the horizon; The Mexican has not yet responded.