Taylor Swift: In Bed With Trans Model Laith Ashley In ‘Midnights’ Music Video

“I was filled with fear”

Laith Ashley De la Cruz is a Dominican-born American trans model, actor, and activist who has posed for Barneys and Diesel brand campaigns, among others. He says he felt very early on that his body and his gender did not correspond, but having grown up in a very religious family, he repressed his discomfort for a long time. When he was 17 years old, his aunt revealed his homosexuality to his parents. An outing that was not done without brutality, his parents resenting his sexual orientation. “Being assigned female at birth, I thought I was a lesbian, even though I hated that word,” he confided.

At 19, Laith discovered videos of trans people documenting their transition: “I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, this is who I am’. I was so filled with fear. In my head, I always wanted to be the granddaughter of my parents,” he confided to QG in November 2018. Laith embarked on a modeling career at age 23. At the age of 24, a year after coming out trans, Laith Ashley begins her medical transition.

Despite many pitfalls and in particular transphobic discrimination, Laith Ashley has managed to find a place for herself in the world of modeling and cinema (he plays in the LGBT series Unconventional and will be in the cast of the indie comedy My Divorce Party). He was the first transgender member of the team of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2018. And here he is today noticed by Taylor Swift.

“You are magic”

The 33-year-old model shared her joy at participating in the singer’s project in an Instagram story, the site reports.Them. “You are magical, thank you for letting me play a small role in your story,” he wrote to Taylor Swift.