Taylor Swift in the River: How the monumental playground will be cared for

Details of the grand stage that Taylor Swift will perform on and the precautions they will be taking to maintain the monumental playing field.

The historic stadium, due to its history, capacity and comfort, is the preferred stage for the performances of the world’s most important artists. In the last one, after the latest renovation, it also became a topic of debate among River fans. There are people who support the decision to hold concerts because they earn over 20 million dollars per year and there are people who prefer to avoid concerts to protect the playing field.

Beyond this eternal debate among fans of The Greatest, what is solid is that The Millionaire will close in 2023 with several shows featuring international and local artists. One of them is a series of shows by pop artist Taylor Swift, who will perform at Monumental Stadium on November 9, 10 and 11. His performance forced forward River’s last game against Huracán. This decision was related to the gathering of a huge platform, which was unprecedented for our country.

The work of setting up the stage began immediately after the game against Huracán. AndIn the first images that went viral among Taylor Swift’s fan accounts, it was possible to see how they began to cover the lawn of the monument, after the controversy generated by The Weeknd’s concert. The grass was badly damaged due to trucks and cranes entering areas that were not protected. This was the main reason why the playing field looked very damaged, especially in the corner facing the Belgrano and Centenario stands.

For this show of Taylor Swift, all those precautions will be taken which were not taken in the previous concert. Considering all the stage paraphernalia that a pop artist has to offer: In the past few hours, a never-before-seen stage was completed, which is approximately 100 meters long in total and which connects the different thematic platforms through walkways that cross the entire playing field.

This is how the playground looks before the concert (@TheErasTourArg)

To assemble this huge platform, all kinds of machinery and some cranes were used to move the playground with great care. A better result is expected than what happened in the previous experience with Canadian artist The Weeknd, although this time the Millionaire will not have too many emergencies, as he will not play at the Monumental again until 2024.

Taylor Swift’s singing changed the Argentina national team’s position

Rivera is home to the Argentina national team, but FIFA will not be able to provide its stadium to the Scoloneta at a later date. Due to three concerts by Taylor Swift and less time to repair the playground, the Albiceleste will move its home And on November 16, Alberto J. Will face Uruguay at Armando Stadium.

What will River do with Monumental’s customers?

The club’s decision was to respect all those who have your place at the monument for the match with Instituto at the Independiente ground and ask them to vacate the place if they do not go. “All customers are guaranteed their place. Those who cannot go will have to vacate their seats following TLM rules, as they normally do.”