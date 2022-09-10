Taylor Swift in Toronto: Crowds gather at TIFF

TORONTO-

Fans gathered around the headquarters of the Toronto International Film Festival for an appearance by Taylor Swift on Friday night, including many faithful who were unable to secure tickets for the sold-out event.

Hordes of Swifties packed part of the so-called ‘Festival Street’ to get closer to the pop star ahead of the event, which will see her debut her short film ‘All Too Well’ on 35mm film before being interviewed on stage by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

“We were just hoping to get a little glimpse of her, but I’m not sure,” Daphne Short, 17, said before the event.

She and her friend couldn’t score tickets, but as card-carrying members of their school’s Taylor Swift fan club, they thought it was worth showing up.

“In the subway here, we wrote a little note that we folded into a tiny card. So, you know, the odds of getting it (him) are pretty low, but it’s okay,” Short said. “It was just fun and killed our ride time.”

They folded the letter, which congratulates Swift on her short film, and wrote “for: Taylor Swift” on the front under a picture they drew of a fairy.

Some in the crowd were decked out in Swift merchandise, while others carried billboards with messages scribbled on them.

One sign proclaimed “Taylor is my hero,” while another read “Taylor, we came from Mexico just to see you!”

The red carpet was not open to the public, but Swift came out to greet her fans and pose for selfies before the show.

Inside, Swift introduced the film to great fanfare.

” We are proud of you ! a fan shouted in the middle of his introduction.

“Oh, thank you,” Swift replied. “I’m proud of you too.”

Swift appeared alongside short film star Sadie Sink, who also stars in “The Whale,” which has its North American premiere at TIFF on Sunday.

“She’s the heartbeat of the movie,” Swift said of Sink. “She’s the heartbreak of the short, and I’m so lucky to be here to talk to you.”

The 13-minute short, which debuted last November, brought visuals to the extended version of the song “All Too Well” from her re-recorded album “Red (Taylor’s Version)”.

This is the first time it has been screened on 35mm film, which is considered the cinematic gold standard.



This report from The Canadian Press was first published on September 9, 2022.