Taylor Swift in Twilight? Why the director categorically refused the singer

We have all been a fan of a film, a music group or an actor… Well, know that Taylor Swift was a big fan of the Twilight saga. So fan that she was ready to do anything to get a role. Unfortunately, it didn’t work.

American singer Taylor Swift has been one of the world’s most famous singers for over a decade. At the time, during her debut, the young woman, now 32, quickly became a star of country music, especially with her first album released in 2006 and called Taylor Swift in which we find the following songs: Picture to Burn or Should’ve Said No. Aside from music, which made her known worldwide, Taylor Swift had other passions. Indeed, after the release of the first part of the saga Twilight, in 2009, the singer and ex-girlfriend of Taylor Lautner, embarked on a passion for vampires at the age of 19. So much so that the young woman wanted at all costs to appear in the second film of the saga, baptized Twilight Chapter II: Temptation.

This Tuesday, August 16, 2022, as indicated Vanity Fairthe director of this film returned to the singer’s candidacy for a role: “Taylor Swift was a huge Twilight fan, and we had the same agent at the time. He said to me, ‘Taylor would love to be in this movie, not because you’re directing, but because it’ is a Twi-hard'”, revealed Chris Weitz. According to this same agent, she was ready to accept any role, including a silhouette “in the cafeteria or in a restaurant”he said in the podcast The Twilight Effect. Finally, the singer never made an appearance. But why ?

Taylor Swift refused to join the cast of Twilight

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, Taylor Swift became an international star very youngwith already two solo albums to his credit at the time of the filming of the second film Twilight. And as the director indicated, his notoriety could have harmed both the film and the shooting: “The hardest thing for me was knowing that as soon as Taylor Swift appeared on screen, no one would be able to do anything for at least five minutes.”he confided, before evoking a slight regret: “Sometimes you make decisions thinking it’s the best thing for the movie”, he concluded. So if Taylor Swift was not part of the adventure Twilight, this does not prevent him from making a few appearances in the cinema. This fall, she will star in David O. Russell’s next film, amsterdamalongside Margot Robbie!