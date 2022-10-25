Taylor Swift Inspired by Cinderella for Bejeweled Music Video

Taylor Swift continues to promote her new album Midnightsthis time revealing the official music video for the song Bejeweled! Inspired by none other than Cinderella, this video, which lasts almost 6 minutes, looks like a real short film, a bit like that ofAll Too Well.

” Midnight, what a legendary hour… On this sparkling evening, I present to you my version of a fairy tale that we all know. That of the girl, her half-sisters and the clock striking midnight. This video is wacky, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who blazed this glittering path. “, said the American star of 32 years of the clip of Bejeweled released Tuesday at midnight.

Midnights smashes several records

Just a few days after its release, Midnights has already become the best-selling album of 2022, in addition to setting new records on streaming platforms!

According to data compiled by the magazine Billboard, Midnights is also the album that has recorded the highest number of weekly sales (1.2 million) since 2017, in less than four days on the market. In a single day, last Friday, the 10e disc of original songs by Taylor Swift has sold more than 800,000 copies on American soil.

Midnights also became the best-selling vinyl of the modern era during a one-week period, in addition to being the 11e album by the popular singer-songwriter to reach number 1 in sales in the United States.

Successor to Lover, Folklore and Evermore, Midnights includes 13 new parts ” inspired by the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered through the life of Taylor Swift “, whose Anti-hero and Snow on the Beach in duet with Lana Del Rey. A special edition called 3am has 7 additional songs, bringing the total to 20.