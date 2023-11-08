Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s 2023 Artist of the Year – Billboard

Beth Garabrandt

It’s hardly a surprise, but it’s still a significant accomplishment: Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023. She is the No. 1 most-streamed female artist in Apple Music history and also the most-streamed female artist. Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100.

“I am so honored to be named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year,” Swift said in a statement. “Thank you to each and every one of you for making this the most incredible, fun, celebratory year yet. From streaming music non-stop, to screaming in unison at shows in real life, to chaotic dancing in movie theaters, none of this would be possible without you. thank you so much.”

This is the first time Swift has received the award, which is now in its fifth year. Billie Eilish was Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2019, followed by Lil Baby (2020), The Weeknd (2021) and Bad Bunny (2022).

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just in this record-breaking year, but throughout her career,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. “He is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that his impact and influence will be felt for years to come. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments.”

As we all watched in shock and awe in real time, Swift reached a new level of superstardom this year. In the first 10 months of 2023, 65 of his songs reached Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 – more than any other artist.

Swift saw a steady increase in streaming throughout the year, especially around the massive success of The Eras Tour. The week the tour began in March, Swift’s streams increased 61 percent globally. She continued to see double-digit growth in monthly streams throughout the summer. Apple Music’s Set List: Taylor Swift’s Erasure Tour was the No. 1 most-streamed set list of the year, and one of the Top 40 Editorial Playlists of the year.

“Cruel Summer” from Swift’s 2019 album “Cruel Summer”. Lover, became one of the biggest songs of the summer on Apple Music worldwide. The song re-entered the Global Daily Top 100 in April for the first time in four years and has remained there since.

Midnight It is still the biggest album by a female artist in Apple Music history by worldwide first day and first week streams.

On Wednesday (November 8), Apple Music is highlighting the music and moments that defined Taylor Swift’s era. Listeners can tune into a series of radio programming celebrating Swift’s two decades of melodic album narratives, as well as interviews, album compilations and playlists that showcase the singer-songwriter’s journey leading up to this historic year. Tune in at apple.co/am-1.

Swift’s Artist of the Year honor is part of the Apple Music Awards, and she will receive a physical award that includes a silicon chip that powers Apple products. The prize is Apple’s “silicon wafer” suspended between a polished sheet of glass and a machined and anodized aluminum body. According to a press release: “In a symbolic gesture, the same chip powering the devices that put 100 million songs at listeners’ fingertips also sits at the center of the Apple Music Awards.”

In other Swift news, she’ll attend the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Nov. 19 as a major finalist with nods in 20 categories, and is set to resume her blockbuster Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday.