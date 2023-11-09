Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s 2023 Artist of the Year

Apple has named Taylor Swift as the Apple Music Artist of the Year 2023, taking over from Bad Bunny who was in 2022.

Taylor Swift has taken Apple Music by storm

Taylor Swift Recently he has been named as the Apple Music Artist of the Year for 2023, replacing Bad Bunny, who was in 2022. An appointment that comes after several releases and many successes within the platform this year. streaming From Apple. One of them is to top the most listened songs 65 times a day.

Apple announces Taylor Swift as Artist of the Year 2023

According to Bitten Apple Company, Taylor Swift Is Most listened to female artist ever on this platform, In a statement, the artist was very grateful for the award and thanked everyone who listens to him, but also attends his concerts.

Apple wanted to share some of the stats that catapulted the artist to the top and became the most-listened-to female artist in Apple Music history.

The week in which you visit eras tour started listening to swift increased by 61% worldwide And the entire summer saw double-digit growth on a monthly basis. Her “Taylor Swift’s Erasure Tour” tracklist The most well-organized song list of the year was One of the Top 40 Editorial Playlists.

And the entire summer saw double-digit growth on a monthly basis. Her “Taylor Swift’s Erasure Tour” tracklist One of the Top 40 Editorial Playlists. Favorite songs such as “Bad Blood”, “Blank Space”, “Style”, “Shake It Off”, “Wildest Dreams” and “All of the Girls You’ve Loved Before” Reached the top Apple Music charts for the first time in 2023 ,

, Midnight Becomes the most-streamed album by a female artist in Apple Music history By reproduction during both the first day and first week of launch.

By reproduction during both the first day and first week of launch. “Cruel Summer”, included on their 2019 album Lover, Became one of the most listened to songs of the summer on Apple Music on a global scale. The song returned to the Daily Top 100: Global chart in April for the first time in four years, and has not left it since.

on a global scale. The song returned to the Daily Top 100: Global chart in April for the first time in four years, and has not left it since. During the first ten months of the year, Has been included in the list of most listened songs 65 times,

To celebrate this award, Apple has launched a series of artist-focused playlists They will be given a material reward to commemorate the appointment Consisting of a special Apple silicon wafer suspended over a polished sheet of glass and a machined and anodized aluminum body.