Taylor Swift is being sued for plagiarism and copyright infringement by poet Teresa La Dart

Taylor Swift is again under the charge of plagiarism and copyright infringement. This time, it’s the design of the booklet that accompanies his album, Lover of 2019 which is in question. A complaint has just been filed with the federal court of Tennessee by the lawyers of the poetess Teresa La Dart, whose work Lover was self-published in 2010.

The complaint, according to Pitchfork, states that not only was the title copied, but also that the design of Taylor Swift’s booklet uses the colorimetry of the cover, “pastel pink and blue tones”. Other creative elements would have been plagiarized, such as the way of photographing the artist “from below”. The very concept of the booklet would take up that of Teresa La Dart’s poetry book, namely “a memory of the past years in the form of a combination of written and pictorial elements”, as well as the interior graphics, composed of “photographs and of intercalated writings”.

Over a million dollars

Teresa La Dart’s lawyers seem very confident in the successful outcome of their lawsuit and are claiming “more than a million dollars” in damages. They specify that “the decision was not taken lightly since the opposing party is quite formidable” and that this complaint was filed just before the legal date, to preserve the rights of the poetess. Finally, they believe, like Teresa La Dart, that it is all of her work that should be compared to that of Taylor Swift.

Neither Taylor Swift nor her counsel have commented on the matter.