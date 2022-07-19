Taylor Swift is engaged to a famous and attractive comedian!

Singer Taylor Swift and her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn are secretly engaged, as revealed by the newspaper The Sun. A friend of the film actor Conversations With Friends detailed in the columns of the British tabloid that he had offered the 32-year-old singer a ring that she only wears “behind closed doors”.

“Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very much in love. They have been engaged for a few months, but have only spoken about it to their intimate entourage, mainly immediate family and very old trusted friends. Everyone is also sworn to secrecy.” confessed a relative of the actor.

A love “away from the cameras”

“Again, only a handful of people know the details of the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team members about the engagement (…) They want their love to stay off the cameras as much as possible. It’s just for them. When they exchange their vows, there will certainly be no Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! to cover the event. It will be simple and elegant, like them” we also learned. According to The Sun“no specific details“on a possible marriage has not been revealed. It is also impossible to know if the lovebirds will officially announce their engagement or not.

They had started dating in 2016. Some rumors suggest that their idyll would have started following their meeting at the Met Gala in New York. The interpreter of Blank Space was just coming out of her relationship with Tom Hiddleston, the actor of Kong: Skull Island, when she fell into the arms of Joe Alwyn. Before that, the American artist multiplied the conquests between her couple with Joe des Jonas Brothersher relationship with actor Taylor Lautner, with whom she starred in the film Valentine’s Day, or his story with singer John Mayer. Without forgetting his adventures with the actor Jake Gyllenhaal, the famous DJ Calvin Harris or the former member of one direction Harry Styles.

But since then, she seems to have found a shoe that suits her since she would therefore be engaged to her lover for a few months.