Taylor Swift is engaged to a famous and attractive comedian!

Singer Taylor Swift and her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn are secretly engaged, as revealed by the newspaper The Sun. A friend of the film actor Conversations With Friends detailed in the columns of the British tabloid that he had offered the 32-year-old singer a ring that she only wears “behind closed doors”.

“Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very much in love. They have been engaged for a few months, but have only spoken about it to their intimate entourage, mainly immediate family and very old trusted friends. Everyone is also sworn to secrecy.” confessed a relative of the actor.

A love “away from the cameras”

“Again, only a handful of people know the details of the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team members about the engagement… They want their love to stay off the cameras as much as possible. It’s just for them. When they exchange their vows, there will certainly be no Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! to cover the event. It will be simple and elegant, like them” we also learned. According to The Sun“no specific details“on a possible marriage has not been revealed. It is also impossible to know if the lovebirds will officially announce their engagement or not.

They started dating in 2016. Some rumors leave…

