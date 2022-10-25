Taylor Swift is full of stars for her music video… Jennifer Garner tests a technique to empty pumpkins…

October 25, 2022

Baptiste Giabiconi recounts his torrid romance with Katy Perry

Baptiste Giabiconi lived a story of a few months with Katy Perry! The model revealed on Michou’s YouTube channel that he had a love affair with the singer between 2012 and 2013!

“It takes place in Paris, my agent at the time receives a call from Katy Perry’s agent to try to ask me to have a place for the Chanel show. It’s in 2012-2013, it’s even more re-sta than now. Obviously, I am happy to be able to try to help Katy Perry, I say to myself “Still, big fish, if I can fish”. She’s awesome, that girl. I find myself front row next to her. Hyperdistant. At the end of the show, I will introduce myself, I try to score points but I make her understand that if she is there, it is a little thanks to me, ”he reveals.

And if at the start he comes up short, the musician will call him back a few hours later to apologize and offer him a drink.

“I spent a crazy night with her, I’ll spare you the details. And we just had some amazing times, I was with her for three months, really. It was just crazy. And we stayed in very good contact, it ended well, ”he concludes.

Jennifer Garner tests a new technique for emptying pumpkins

Taylor Swift is full of stars for her latest music video

Taylor Swift saw things big for her latest clip! If the star is used to hiding surprises for her fans, in Bejeweledit has also called on stars of international caliber!

We find in particular the Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, the dancer Dita Von Teese, and the group Haim. Asked by Jimmy Fallon about how she went about getting the actress’s competition, the musician revealed that she had … simply called her!