Taylor Swift is now a Doctor of Fine Arts from New York University

Taylor Swift gave a speech to NYU students at Yankee Stadium in New York City on May 18, 2022. (Photo: via Associated Press)

MUSIC – Taylor Swift received this Wednesday, May 18, an honorary degree in Fine Arts from the prestigious New York University (NYU). By awarding him this diploma, the NYU wishes to honor his career, which it considers remarkable.

The university notably presents the singer as “one of the most prolific and famous artists of her generation”. She also hails the fact that she is the only female artist to have won album of the year at the Grammy Awards three times.

Swift has ‘never had a normal student experience’

During the graduation ceremony which took place at Yankee Stadium, the singer, now a Doctor, gave an inspiring speech to the class of 2022. Dressed in a purple dress and a traditional university hat, Taylor Swift therefore found in front of a stadium full of students, despite never having had a “normal student experience”. In fact, after the release of her first album at 17, the singer chained tours and records.

What make Taylor Swift say during her graduation: “Please keep in mind that I do not feel qualified to tell you what to do in any way”. “You have worked, struggled, sacrificed, studied and dreamed of your way here today and therefore, you know what you are doing”, she assures them after giving some “life tips”.

“Never be ashamed to try,” she asks them. She mentioned in particular the fear of failure, which students know as well as she does. “I was a teenager exposed to the public at a time when our society was obsessed with the idea of ​​having perfect female role models. (…) So I became an adult thinking that if I didn’t make any mistakes, all the children would become perfect little angels. Everything was centered on the idea that error is necessarily equal to failure. Ultimately, it comes down to losing any chance of living a happy and fulfilling life,” she continued.

“I hope you know how proud I am to share this day with you. We do it together,” she concluded.

NYU dedicated an entire course to Taylor Swift

This is not the first time that the singer has been honored by New York University. From January to March 2022, Taylor Swift was the subject of a whole course given in the prestigious establishment.

The teaching was intended to “analyze both the attraction and the aversion that Taylor Swift generates, by studying in depth her music and her public speaking, which reflect her own evolution as an artist and a celebrity. ”, one can read on a brochure that variety acquired in February. It also explored “the cultural and political representation of female adolescence in pop, fan communities, and the media”.

