Taylor Swift is releasing a new album titled “Midnights”

This Sunday, August 28, the American singer unveiled the arrival of a brand new album as well as its release date.

Belga Image













By the editor

Published on 08/29/2022 at 10:53

Reading time: 1 min





This Sunday, August 28, Taylor Swift made an announcement that delighted all her fans, the “Swifties”, around the world: the American singer will release a brand new album on October 21, 2022, reports The voice of the North. This took place during the MTV Video Music Awards during which she won the prize for the best video of the year for her clip-short film “All Too Well (10 minutes version) (Taylor’s version)”.











The composer released two albums in 2020, Folklore and Evermore, then in 2021 she re-recorded her first albums to be able to recover the rights, Fearless and Red. For this, she wanted to thank her fans: “I couldn’t have re-recorded my album if it wasn’t for you. You encouraged me to do this and I had in mind that if you are going to be so generous and give us this award, it would be a fun time to tell you that my brand new album is coming out on October 21st and I will let you know more at midnight. On Twitter, she wrote “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be released on October 21. Meet me at midnight”. The album is already available for pre-order.









Our video selection